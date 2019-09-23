Hampton Inn I-75 Lexington Hamburg Completes Major Renovation

The 4-million-dollar renovation adds crucial exterior structural updates, including new LED exterior signage and a freshly paved parking lot. Interior renovations include a refreshed indoor pool, new fitness equipment, updated furniture and fixtures in common areas. New tile, wall vinyl and vibrant designs are also featured throughout the property. The guest rooms have also been completely renovated with new furnishings, layout and modern touches.

"This renovation offers an unmatched experience for our guests," General Manager Vincent Lopriore said. "We are confident they will be satisfied when they experience our brand-new layout."

Past guests will be pleasantly surprised with the room renovations – new furnishings and layouts are included. King Study rooms offer separate sleeper sofas, perfect for groups of three, while the two queen bed rooms comfortably sleep four. Each guest room comes with a mini-refrigerator, coffee maker, ample storage space and a large desk to catch up on your work with complimentary high-speed internet.

Located at 2251 Elkhorn Road, Hampton Inn I-75 Lexington/Hamburg is situated conveniently on the highway. Ideal for leisure and/or business travel, it is located just minutes from downtown Lexington and only 25 minutes to the Bluegrass Airport. Leisure travelers will enjoy short rides to the Kentucky Horse Park, Keeneland Race Course and the Ark and Creation Museum.

To schedule a site tour of the new property, please contact Candi Gaines, Director of Sales at Candi.Gaines@hilton.com.

About Commonwealth Hotels, LLC

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel management services with superior financial results. The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full service and select service hotels. Commonwealth Hotels currently manages 43 properties with 5,300 rooms.

Media Contact: Jennifer Schneider, 859-261-5522, jschneider@commonwealthhotels.com

SOURCE Commonwealth Hotels, Inc.