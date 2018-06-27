Hampton Inn Jacksonville Downtown I-95 Central Completes Major Renovation

The 1.5 Million Dollar renovation included: exterior structural improvement to building, LED Lighting around the roof top, new LED exterior signage and a newly designed porte-cochere. Updates to interior include: wall vinyl throughout the hotel, new contemporary furniture in common areas as well as guest rooms, new light fixtures in bathrooms, enlarged fitness center and new pool furniture. The new modern furnishings accommodate our guest's desire to stay connected and comfortable during their stay.

"We feel our newly renovated building exterior, guest rooms and public area will offer our guests all the great amenities they have come to expect from the Hampton Inn by Hilton brand," General Manager Margaret Anderson said.

Our King Standard rooms now offer a comfortable chaise lounge with side table which we know our guests will love. The King Study rooms offer new pull-out sofas, which is perfect for families traveling with children. Each guest room is equipped with coffeemaker, microwave, mini refrigerator, iron with ironing board and Hampton Inn brand amenities. Our guest rooms also include features that provide guests the ability to work while on the road including a well-lit work desk, ergonomic chair and complimentary high-speed wireless internet access throughout the hotel.

Located at 1331 Prudential Drive, Hampton Inn Jacksonville Downtown I-95 Central is situated for easy access to I-95. Ideal for leisure or business travel, located in the heart of downtown Jacksonville. Walking distance to several businesses including: Baptist Hospital, Suddath and the Prudential Building. Our leisure travelers enjoy our close proximity of 1.63 miles away from TIAA Bank Field, Veterans Memorial Arena, Metropolitan Park and Jacksonville Landing.

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel management services with superior financial results. The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full service and select service hotels. Commonwealth Hotels currently manages 43 properties with 5,300 rooms.

