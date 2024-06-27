Hampton Inn Louisville Airport Completes $6.2 Million Renovation

COVINGTON, Ky., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Hotels, a Covington, Kentucky-based hotel management company, is thrilled to announce the completion of a comprehensive $6.2 million renovation project, enhancing both the interior and exterior of the Hampton Inn Louisville Airport. This extensive transformation underscores the commitment to providing exceptional comfort and modern amenities to our guests.

Renovation Ribbon Cutting for the Hampton Inn Louisville Airport

The renovation project encompassed significant upgrades across all facets of the hotel. Guests will now be greeted by a refreshed exterior facade, featuring contemporary design elements that blend seamlessly with the vibrant Louisville landscape. The interior renovations include updates to guest rooms, common areas, and facilities, ensuring a modern and comfortable stay for all visitors.

Key highlights of the renovation include:

Guest Rooms: Complete overhaul with new furnishings, bedding, and state-of-the-art in-room technology.

Lobby and Common Areas: Redesigned spaces that offer a welcoming and stylish atmosphere.

Exterior: Updated facade with improved landscaping and lighting for enhanced curb appeal.

Amenities: Upgraded fitness center, and enhanced breakfast area to better serve our guests' needs.

"We are excited to unveil the newly renovated Hampton Inn Louisville Airport," said Isaiah Lewis, general manager of Hampton Inn Louisville Airport. "This $6.2 million investment reflects our dedication to providing top-notch accommodations and amenities to our guests. We are confident that the enhancements will significantly elevate the guest experience and solidify our position as a premier choice for travelers in Louisville."

The Hampton Inn Louisville Airport is strategically located near Louisville International Airport, making it an ideal destination for both business and leisure travelers. The hotel offers convenient access to popular attractions such as the Kentucky Exposition Center, Churchill Downs, and the Louisville Zoo.

For more information or to make a reservation, please visit Hampton Inn Louisville Airport's website or call (502) 366-8100.

About Commonwealth Hotels

Commonwealth Hotels was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel management services with superior financial results. The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full-service and select-service hotels. Additional information may be found at www.commonwealthhotels.com.

