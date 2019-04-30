Hampton Roads Chassis Pool Selects Blume Global for Streamlined Chassis Maintenance and Repair

PLEASANTON, Calif., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blume Globa l , a leader in global logistics, digital supply chain solutions and intermodal asset management, today announced that Hampton Roads Chassis Pool (HRCP II) has selected Blume Assets to increase visibility into and maximize the efficiency of its fleet of more than 17,500 chassis. The Virginia Port Authority owns HRCP II and is responsible for the operation and management of the port's intermodal chassis fleet and empty container yard. With the Blume Global maintenance and repair (M&R) application, HRCP II has full visibility into the status of its chassis, ensuring that they are maintained efficiently so that the utilization of the fleet is maximized, and the downtime in the M&R cycle is minimized.

"In the M&R cycle there are two types of costs: overhead and the cost of the repairs themselves. Often we see that the amount spent on overhead is equal to the cost of the repairs," said Shawn Tibbetts, president and chief operations officer of Virginia International Terminals, LLC. "Blume Global's system addresses both and helps us streamline the administration process. Blume Global has been a long-time partner and has helped us track-and-bill chassis for a number of years. It was only logical for us to adopt its market-leading M&R application to derive additional efficiencies from our chassis M&R."

"Preventable costs accumulate quickly and that is something that our customers recognize. The effort it takes to calculate and validate an estimate, and subsequently pay it, is an indivisible burden our customers often face," said Pervinder Johar, CEO, Blume Global. "Blume Global solutions help our customers reduce heavy administration overhead costs and, in most cases, reduce the actual cost of the repair itself, saving them both time and money."

The Blume Global M&R application, a capability of Blume Assets, reduces the time that damaged equipment remains out of service by providing greater visibility of the M&R process to all stakeholders. Leveraging the application automates and streamlines asset owners' communications with their repair network and enables cost transparency and service time efficiency. Blume Global helps the inspector, mechanic and manager better collaborate by providing insight into the repairs that need to be made to get the equipment back into service as quickly as possible. The system highlights suspect or repetitive repairs, enabling HRCP II to take advantage of cost savings opportunities.

The M&R application connects asset owners with over 900 repair depots and facilities on a single robust platform and enables those that are not asset owners to benefit from the network data accumulated over 25 years. It is this network that powers the end-to-end visibility of the supply chain that is unique to the supply chain industry.

Blume Global solutions enable carriers, service providers and enterprises to manage key assets, including containers, chassis, trailers and more, across the entire supply chain. It provides accurate and dynamic asset tracking, financial management, demand forecasting and maintenance and repair.

About Port of Virginia/HRCP

The Port of Virginia is the third largest port on the U.S. East Coast with nearly 30 international shipping lines offering direct, dedicated service to and from Virginia, with connections to more than 200 countries. In an average week, more than 40 international containers, breakbulk and roll-on / roll-off vessels are serviced at its marine terminals.

The Virginia Port Authority's (VPA) operations are provided by Virginia International Terminals, LLC (VIT), a single-member limited liability company wholly-owned by the VPA. Hampton Roads Chassis Pool, LLC (HRCP II), on behalf of and wholly owned by VIT, operates and manages the ports intermodal chassis and empty container yard. Learn more at http://www.portofvirginia.com.

About Blume Global

From the world's largest global retailers, manufacturers and consumer products companies to the smallest local drayage trucking companies, success depends on end-to-end visibility and orchestration of global supply chain networks across every move, every mode and every mile. With its AI-enabled, data-driven digital platform and solutions for real-time visibility, logistics execution, asset management, optimization and financial settlement, Blume Global leverages 25 years of data insights, its globally connected network, and advanced technologies to help enterprises be more agile and responsive, improve service delivery and reduce costs. Learn more at blumeglobal.com.

