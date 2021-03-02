Hancock Whitney Bank Offers PayActiv EWA Program to Business Clients

SAN JOSE, Claif., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PayActiv, the only vendor with an EWA program specifically approved by the Consumer Financial Protection Board (CFPB), welcomes Hancock Whitney, the first bank to offer PayActiv's financial wellness solution to its bank clients.

Starting immediately, Hancock Whitney will include PayActiv as an additional banking solution for its business clients. "We are pleased to offer PayActiv to our business clients with 100 or more employees. This solution aligns perfectly with our goal of helping clients achieve holistic financial wellness," says John Hairston, the chief executive officer of Hancock Whitney.

With PayActiv in the workplace, businesses help their employees avoid costly service fees and charges associated with short-term payday loans. By accessing a portion of their already earned but unpaid wages, a PayActiv user can save up to hundreds of dollars in fees and charges. According to the CFPB, "the PayActiv EWA program is an innovative alternative to credit."

"Hancock Whitney has shown leadership and lived its commitment to serve hard-working Americans. Their clients can now attract, retain and recruit talent with a powerful and innovative benefit," said Safwan Shah, CEO of PayActiv.

"Businesses that choose Hancock Whitney can now help workers live the lives they've earned, navigate the ups, downs and unknowns in life and be able to participate more fully in the economy they helped create," Shah concluded.

The EWA Program from PayActiv is CFPB-approved and available across 50 states. PayActiv saved users $572 million in payday loan, overdraft and late fees and reduces turnover by up to 50 percent.

About Hancock Whitney

Since the late 1800s, Hancock Whitney has embodied core values of Honor & Integrity, Strength & Stability, Commitment to Service, Teamwork, and Personal Responsibility. Part of Hancock Whitney Corporation, Hancock Whitney offices and financial centers in Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, and Texas offer comprehensive financial products and services, including traditional and online banking; commercial and small business banking; private banking; trust and investment services; healthcare banking; certain insurance services; and mortgage services. The company also operates a loan production office in Nashville, Tennessee. BauerFinancial, Inc., the nation's leading independent bank rating and analysis firm, consistently recommends Hancock Whitney as one of America's most financially sound banks. More information is available at www.hancockwhitney.com.

About PayActiv

PayActiv Inc., a Public Benefit Corporation and Certified B-Corp, provides holistic financial wellness services that include on-demand access to already earned but unpaid wages, as well as savings and budgeting, bill payment and financial health measurement tools. Businesses that partner with PayActiv see significant cost reductions through increased recruitment, engagement and retention. Payactiv is the winner of the Innovative Payments Association's Consumer Champion Award for 2020, and also the winner of the Finovate 2020 Sustainability Award. Payactiv has also won best in class awards in both FinTech & HRTech and is the EWA provider to Walmart. In August 2020, PayActiv released a short film titled We Heard You . Learn more at, visit www.payactiv.com.

SOURCE Payactiv

Related Links

http://www.payactiv.com

