Hand & Stone Invites America to "Just Relax" with Refreshed Brand Identity

The evolution comes after consumers revealed a powerful insight: in an increasingly busy and demanding world, people are craving permission to slow down, recharge and prioritize their well-being. For many consumers, relaxation has become something they feel they must earn rather than something they deserve.

In response, Hand & Stone has sharpened its brand positioning around a simple but meaningful idea: to simply Just Relax. The positioning reflects the brand's belief that moments of self-care should feel accessible and essential to everyday wellness. Hand & Stone is here to provide a weightless escape from life's everyday stressors.

"The way people think about wellness has evolved, and so have we," said Carrie Walsh, Chief Executive Officer at Hand & Stone. "Our renewed brand reflects who we are today: a modern, welcoming destination where we give guests guilt-free permission to pause and where relaxation is viewed as something everyone deserves. Whether it's a stress-relieving massage or a restorative facial, we want Hand & Stone to be the first place people think of when they need to simply relax."

As the visual expression of this evolution, Hand & Stone is introducing a refreshed brand identity featuring a new logo, color palette and visual system designed to feel calming, open and approachable. The updated look reflects the experience guests have come to expect from Hand & Stone: an inviting local escape from the demands of daily life.

To further bring the brand's new positioning to life, Hand & Stone has partnered with Black Bear's Spa Weekend as the film's Official Relaxation Partner. Opening in theaters nationwide on August 21, the comedy stars Leslie Mann, Isla Fisher, Michelle Buteau, and Anna Faris and follows four lifelong friends seeking a much-needed getaway focused on rest, reconnection and renewal.

Inspired by the film's themes, Hand & Stone will offer a limited-time Spa Weekend Treatment Package featuring both a massage and facial, giving guests the opportunity to enjoy their own relaxing escape. The package will be available at participating locations nationwide through October 1, 2026.

"Our partnership with Spa Weekend was a natural fit because the film humorously captures something we see every day: people are looking for a break from the pressures of everyday life," said Sherrill Kaplan, Chief Revenue Officer at Hand & Stone. "Together, we're reminding consumers that taking time to relax isn't indulgent but essential."

With an evolved brand purpose, refreshed visual identity and major motion picture partnership, Hand & Stone continues to make premium relaxation and wellness services more accessible to communities across North America.

To learn more about Hand & Stone and its offerings, visit www.handandstone.com and follow @handandstoneusa on Instagram for the latest news and updates.

*According to the 2026 Franchise 500® ranking by Entrepreneur.

ABOUT HAND & STONE MASSAGE AND FACIAL SPA

Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa is the fastest-growing massage and facial spa franchise in the country, with more than 600 locations across 36 states and Canada. Founded in 2004, Hand & Stone offers a welcoming, accessible place to relax whenever and wherever you need it, with personalized massage and facial services that make relaxation part of your routine, not an exception to it. Each spa delivers best-in-class treatments from expert massage therapists and licensed estheticians, using top-of-the-line, science-backed products including Dermalogica and IMAGE Skincare. Hand & Stone has been named No. 1 in the spa category by Entrepreneur Magazine in 2026, 2025, 2023, 2021 and 2020, and was ranked No. 8 on Forbes' Best Franchises to Buy list in the high-investment category.

ABOUT BLACK BEAR

Black Bear is one of the world's leading independent studios, producing, financing, and distributing film and television content around the world. Founded in 2011, with offices in Santa Monica and London, the studio is behind a diversified slate that blends critically acclaimed, filmmaker-driven fare with broadly commercial action and genre titles. The company directly distributes films in the U.S., U.K., Ireland, and Canada, where subsidiary Elevation Pictures is the territory's top independent distributor. Black Bear's original films include Academy Award nominees Train Dreams, The Imitation Game, Sing Sing, Nyad, and Mudbound, as well as Guy Ritchie's The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, Craig Gillespie's Dumb Money, J Blakeson's I Care a Lot, and David Ayer's A Working Man. Via its international sales business, Black Bear has sold films including Osgood Perkins' Longlegs and The Monkey, and upcoming films including Marc Forster's Anxious People, starring Angelina Jolie, Aimee Lou Wood, and Jason Segel. The company's distribution operations in the U.K. and Canada have been behind Academy Award and BAFTA winners including Edward Berger's Conclave, Brady Corbet's The Brutalist, and Sean Baker's Anora.

For more information: www.blackbearpictures.com, Instagram:@blackbearpics, X: @blackbearpics

SOURCE Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa