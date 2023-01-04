HAND & STONE MASSAGE AND FACIAL SPA GROWS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM

The nation's leading spa recently hired a new Chief Development Officer, new General Counsel and promoted two veteran C-suite team members.

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa , North America's leading luxury massage and facial spa franchise has announced new additions to their executive leadership team which includes two new hires and two notable promotions. The brand has named Jennifer Durham as Chief Development Officer and Jeanine Linehan as General Counsel, in addition to advancing Lisa Rossman to Senior Vice President of Service and Product and Meghan Lally as Senior Vice President of Franchise Operations. As these seasoned women step into their new roles, they will be responsible for leading effective cross-functional teams that align with Hand & Stone's strategic business goals, future franchise expansion, as well as brand growth.

"Building off of the tremendous momentum we have achieved in 2022, we are excited to grow our executive leadership team," said John Teza, President & CEO of Hand & Stone. "Jennifer and Jeanine are welcomed additions to our team. Their career expertise will certainly be valuable as we look to our next phase of growth and success in the coming years. We are also thrilled to promote both Lisa and Meghan from within, as they know our brand and share a passion for Hand & Stone that is essential for our success."

Additional details on Hand & Stone's new team additions and promotions below:

Jennifer Durham , Chief Development Officer: Jennifer is a seasoned franchise and retail executive, previously serving as the Chief Development Officer for well-known brands including Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants and Checker's and Rally's Restaurants. In her new role, Jennifer will be working closely with Hand & Stone's franchise development team to support the full system, collaborating with the brand's real estate and construction teams to optimize Hand & Stone's rapid growth in new and existing markets.

Jennifer is a seasoned franchise and retail executive, previously serving as the Chief Development Officer for well-known brands including Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants and Checker's and Rally's Restaurants. In her new role, Jennifer will be working closely with Hand & Stone's franchise development team to support the full system, collaborating with the brand's real estate and construction teams to optimize Hand & Stone's rapid growth in new and existing markets. Jeanine Linehan , General Counsel: Jeanine previously served as the Chief of Violent Crime at the United States Attorney's office in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania , where she led a 21-person team and managed a docket of over 300 cases. Throughout her prior legal experiences, Jeanine collaborated both nationally and internationally with local, state, and federal investigative organizations. In her new role, Jeanine will advise on all legal initiatives, including corporate governance, franchise development and administration, compliance risk management and litigation.

Jeanine previously served as the Chief of Violent Crime at Attorney's office in the Eastern District of , where she led a 21-person team and managed a docket of over 300 cases. Throughout her prior legal experiences, Jeanine collaborated both nationally and internationally with local, state, and federal investigative organizations. In her new role, Jeanine will advise on all legal initiatives, including corporate governance, franchise development and administration, compliance risk management and litigation. Lisa Rossmann , Senior Vice President of Service and Product: Lisa joined the Hand & Stone team in 2012, working in general spa operations support when the brand had approximately 60 units opened. Since then, both Lisa and the brand have grown immensely, with over 500 locations now under her purview. In her new role, Lisa will oversee the Student Massage Program, along with managing the innovation pipeline.

Lisa joined the Hand & Stone team in 2012, working in general spa operations support when the brand had approximately 60 units opened. Since then, both Lisa and the brand have grown immensely, with over 500 locations now under her purview. In her new role, Lisa will oversee the Student Massage Program, along with managing the innovation pipeline. Meghan Lally , Senior Vice President of Franchise Operations: Bringing an undeniable energy and passion to the brand since beginning as a Spa Associate in Toms River New Jersey , Meghan has a passion for leadership and franchise operations support. Over the last 15 years, Meghan has grown her role and now in her new position she will lead a team of 22 Directors and Operations Consultants to support franchisees.

The new additions to the Hand & Stone executive team follows a year of growth which includes the opening of 40 Hand & Stone locations. In 2023 the brand will focus on development in California, New England, the Mid-West, and the Mid-South. With more than 500 spas across 35 states and Canada, Hand & Stone is the massage and facial industry leader and fastest growing spa franchise concept. The growth of the brand's executive leadership team will surely support its expansion into not new markets and new specialty offerings over the next year. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit www.handandstonefranchise.com.

ABOUT HAND & STONE MASSAGE AND FACIAL SPA

Hand & Stone is a 500-plus unit massage and facial spa franchise with a mission to bring massage and facial services to the masses. Launched in 2004, Hand & Stone now has locations in 35 states and four provinces in Canada. Over the past several years, the brand has garnered noteworthy industry recognition including being named No. 1 in the spa category by Entrepreneur Magazine, ranked No. 8 on Forbes' Best Franchises to Buy list in the high investment category and is the fastest-growing spa concept in the country. For more information on Hand & Stone, visit www.handandstonemassagefranchise.ca.

Contact:

Anna Lake

Fish Consulting

754-888-6318

[email protected]

SOURCE Hand & Stone