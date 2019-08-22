Hand and Stone Upgrades to Zenoti Software to Leverage the Cloud

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenoti Software, the leading cloud-based platform for the spa, salon and med spa industry, today announced it has been selected by Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spas as their new technology partner for POS, digital marketing and analytics. Hand & Stone is growing rapidly, and sought a solutions provider to support its changing needs - and those of its customers. The company was recently named to the top 10 of Forbes' 2019 "Best Franchises to Buy," and announced plans to add more than 60 locations and over 1800 jobs in the year ahead. Zenoti will provide Hand and Stone the competitive tools they need to meet the changing landscape of customer expectations.

"We're excited to partner with Zenoti to offer a highly personalized and modern spa experience for our guests and members," said Joe Brauer, Chief Technology Officer at Hand and Stone. "We started our evaluation of software providers knowing we needed a proven cloud-based system that could reliably support our network of spa locations. Zenoti stood out as the most robust platform, and as a partner that will lead with innovation for years to come. Their solution provides a one-stop business management tool capable of supporting our business's custom workflows, for the individually tailored spa experience that our guests have come to expect."

Zenoti provides businesses with a robust, cloud-based platform focused on increasing revenue and enhancing the guest experience. The system offers powerful guest engagement and modern, mobile check-in and check-out experiences through its Zenoti GO application by streamlining the process for both guests and staff; a robust, all-in-one system with an intuitive user interface that allows franchise owners to fully leverage technology across their business; and equips franchise owners with fully integrated marketing, loyalty management, inventory management, and more solutions.

"We are thrilled to welcome Hand and Stone to the Zenoti community," said Sudheer Koneru, CEO at Zenoti. "As guest expectations evolve, spa operators will need to make pivotal changes in their guest engagement strategies. With Hand and Stone, we've found a partner that is able to fully leverage our solution in order to meet the changing demands of customers. We will remain focused on solving the needs of the largest businesses in the industry as the industry goes through a transformation."

ABOUT ZENOTI

Zenoti provides an all-in-one, cloud-based software solution for the spa, salon and med spa industry. The Zenoti platform is engineered for reliability and scale, harnessing the power of enterprise-level technology for businesses of all sizes.

Zenoti powers thousands of spas and salons in more than 50 countries. Zenoti allows users to seamlessly manage every aspect of the business in a comprehensive mobile solution: online appointment bookings, POS, CRM, employee management, inventory management, built-in marketing programs and more. Zenoti helps clients streamline their systems and reduce costs, while simultaneously improving customer retention and spending.

To learn more about Zenoti, visit https://www.zenoti.com/.

ABOUT HAND AND STONE

Hand & Stone is a 400-plus unit massage and facial spa franchise with a mission to bring massage and facial services to the masses. Launched in 2004, Hand & Stone now has locations in 33 states and Canada. The brand has been named No.1 in the spa category by Entrepreneur Magazine for 2019 and is the fastest growing spa concept in the country.

For more information on Hand & Stone, visit https:// www.handandstone.com/ .

SOURCE Zenoti

Related Links

https://www.zenoti.com

