Hand blender market to grow by USD 116.89 million between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by increasing online retail sales - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The hand blender market is estimated to grow by USD 116.89 million between 2022 and 2027. The growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 7.76% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by type (corded and cordless), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). To understand more about the hand blender market, request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hand Blender Market 2023-2027

The market growth in the corded segment will be significant over the forecast period. Corded hand blenders are considered energy-consuming devices due to their high-power class. To increase the functionality of these devices, vendors offer blenders with different attachments for multi-purpose, combined with different speed settings. They are also focusing on new product launches to meet the huge increase in the demand for state-of-the-art hand blenders. These factors are driving the growth of the segment.

The market is driven by increasing online retail sales. The online sales of hand blenders have been increasing over recent years. This can be attributed to the increased product visibility, coupled with the availability of a wide product portfolio. Also, increased customer outreach and the availability of various offers on e-commerce platforms have increased the online sales of hand blenders. With increasing internet connectivity, growing adoption of mobile devices, and rising consumer awareness, the online sales of hand blenders is expected to increase further, thereby driving the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Hand Blender Market Insights -

Vendors: 15+, including AB Electrolux, Boss, Conair Corp., DeLonghi Appliances S.r.l., Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., iBELL, JVCKENWOOD Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Sabichi Homewares Ltd., Siroca Inc., Smeg Spa, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Treasure Retail Pvt. Ltd., Universal Corp. Ltd., UP Global Sourcing Holdings Plc, Vita Mix Corp., Whirlpool Corp., Breville Pty Ltd, among others

: 15+, including AB Electrolux, Boss, Conair Corp., DeLonghi Appliances S.r.l., Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., iBELL, JVCKENWOOD Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Sabichi Homewares Ltd., Siroca Inc., Smeg Spa, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Treasure Retail Pvt. Ltd., Universal Corp. Ltd., UP Global Sourcing Holdings Plc, Vita Mix Corp., Whirlpool Corp., Breville Pty Ltd, among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Type (Corded and Cordless), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography ( North America , APAC, Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America )

Global Hand Blender Market - Vendor Insights

The global hand blender market is fragmented due to the presence of a substantial number of international players as well as a few small-scale regional players. Vendors are trying to reach out to new customers to increase their market shares and get a stronghold in the market. They are also engaging in partnerships and strategic alliances to establish themselves as market leaders. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

AB Electrolux - The company offers hand blender products such as hand-held mixers, speedy mixer portable, and mixer 250 W with stainless steel tube.

- The company offers hand blender products such as hand-held mixers, speedy mixer portable, and mixer 250 W with stainless steel tube. Conair Corp. - The company offers hand blenders such as all-in-one blender machines, and the control grill hand blender.

- The company offers hand blenders such as all-in-one blender machines, and the control grill hand blender. DeLonghi Appliances S.r.l. - The company offers hand blender products such as smart stick variable speed hand blenders, smart stick two-speed hand blenders, and evolutionx cordless hand blenders.

- The company offers hand blender products such as smart stick variable speed hand blenders, smart stick two-speed hand blenders, and evolutionx cordless hand blenders. iBELL - The company offers hand blenders such as 2-speed hand blenders, hamilton beach professional variable speed blenders, and 7-piece hand blender sets.

- The company offers hand blenders such as 2-speed hand blenders, hamilton beach professional variable speed blenders, and 7-piece hand blender sets. Boss

JVCKENWOOD Corp.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Sabichi Homewares Ltd.

Siroca Inc.

Smeg Spa

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

Treasure Retail Pvt. Ltd.

Universal Corp. Ltd.

Global Hand Blender Market – Market Dynamics

Major Trends –

Adoption of energy-efficient kitchen appliances

Growing demand for premium, innovative smart kitchen appliances

Increasing merger and acquisition activities

Governments across the world have set various energy consumption standards that manufacturers need to comply with. Governments are also encouraging vendors and consumers to adopt energy-efficient products. This is leading to the development of energy-efficient consumer electronics and home appliances. Besides, regulatory bodies such as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in the US and other organizations have designed the ENERGY STAR program to help customers with energy-efficient products. ENERGY STAR-certified products consume less energy yet provide the same functionalities as standard products. This trend is gaining more prominence among kitchen appliance manufacturers and is expected to have a positive impact on the market in focus.

KEY challenges –

Fluctuations in raw material prices and operational costs

Low adoption and penetration in developing countries

High demand for ready-to-eat foods

The retail price of hand blenders depends on various factors including manufacturing costs, labor costs, raw material prices, transportation costs, and marketing costs. Raw materials such as steel, plastic, glass, and electronic equipment are used in the manufacture of hand blenders. Fluctuations in these raw material prices can have direct impact on the profit margins of vendors. Also, additional costs associated with transportation and other necessary services, supplier limitations, and inability to maintain favorable agreements with suppliers increase the overall cost of the end product. Such factors limit the growth potential of the market.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

The hand blender market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this hand blender market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the hand blender market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the hand blender market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the hand blender market across North America , APAC, Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, APAC, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of hand blender market vendors

Hand Blender Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.76% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 116.89 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.32 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AB Electrolux, Boss, Conair Corp., DeLonghi Appliances S.r.l., Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., iBELL, JVCKENWOOD Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Sabichi Homewares Ltd., Siroca Inc., Smeg Spa, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Treasure Retail Pvt. Ltd., Universal Corp. Ltd., UP Global Sourcing Holdings Plc, Vita Mix Corp., Whirlpool Corp., and Breville Pty Ltd Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Consumer Staples Market Reports

