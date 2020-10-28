Hand Sanitizer Market Booms Globally, to Register 9.9% CAGR by 2023: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research global hand sanitizer market is expected to reach $1.75 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period. The report highlights market characteristics, sizing, growth by segmentation, and competitive landscape.

Request Free Sample Report Now : https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:6726846814433103872

Biswa Sinha, the Senior Research Analyst, Consumer Goods at AMR, highlighted, "Innovations in hand sanitizers, change in lifestyle and surge in health expenditure, and innovations in hand sanitizers drive the growth of the global hand sanitizer market. However, health hazards regarding prolonged use of hand sanitizers hamper market growth. On the contrary, rise in popularity of online shopping is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the coming years.".

As per the report, the market across North America dominated, due to high hygiene standards in the region. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The report includes an in-depth analysis of the market across Europe and LAMEA.

Request Free Sample Report Now :

https://www.facebook.com/alliedmarketresearch/videos/710790016523741

The global hand sanitizer market is segmented based on product, distribution channel, and end-users.

By product, the market is segmented into gel, foam, spray, and others. The gel-based segment held the largest share, as they are easily available and require lesser time to eradicate germs compared to spray sanitizers. The segment is expected to maintain dominance throughout the forecast period. However, the foam-based segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR through 2023, as these are a convenient option for users.

Based on distribution channel, the market is classified into online store, departmental store, pharmacy store, and others. The departmental store segment accounted for the largest share, as consumers prefer to purchase hand sanitizers from supermarkets/hypermarkets. However, the online store segment is estimated to showcase the highest CAGR through 2023. This owes to rise in penetration of mobile phones, increase in e-commerce sales, ease payment options, and attractive discounts as compared to stores.

Request Free Sample Report Now : https://twitter.com/Allied_MR/status/1321083144766951429

The global hand sanitizer market report includes a comprehensive analysis of the major market players such as Reckitt Benckiser Group, Procter and Gamble, The Himalaya Drug Company, Henkel Corporation, Gojo Industry Inc., Vi-Jon Laboratories Inc., Unilever, Best Sanitizers Inc., Chattem Inc., and Kutol Products Company.



About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 |

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

Email" [email protected]

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn , Pinterest , YouTube and Instagram

SOURCE Allied Market Research