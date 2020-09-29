Hand Tools Market Size to Reach Revenues of around USD 30 Billion by 2025 - Arizton
Sep 29, 2020, 09:00 ET
CHICAGO, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global hand tools market report.
The global hand tools market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2019−2025.
Key Highlights Offered in the Report:
- The industrial segment accounted for over 70% of the market share in 2019, which is estimated to grow over 4% during the forecast period.
- Pliers dominated the general-purpose tools segment which is expected to pose an absolute growth of 29% with extensive usage in construction, automotive, and electronics sector.
- The construction hand tools segment is expected to contribute around $5.5 billion by 2025 as the activities are expected to rise in China, India, the US, and Indonesia.
- The preference for DIY and home improvement activities is propelling the market for residential hand tools that is expected to account for around 10% of the market share by 2025.
- The rise in construction of electronic and plug-in vehicles is driving the market for precision hand tools and cutters in major economies of APAC, North America, and Europe.
- While APAC is estimated to be the fastest growing market for hand tools, the rise in timber construction, increase in user friendly hand tool kits and concentration of vendors are driving the market in Europe.
Key Offerings:
- Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by products type and end-user
- Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 28 other vendors
Hand Tools Market – Segmentation
- Cutting tools were the second-largest segment since these are mostly used for wooden and metal works that need precision cutting. They are also used in DIY activities as most vendors offer user-friendly devices for home improvement and wood-crafting activities.
- The commercial end-user segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2019–2025. The segment is expected to grow at a steady phase in the Middle East & Africa region due to the growth in commercial construction, including hotels and shopping malls.
- The residential end-user category was the lowest revenue contributor that generated USD 2.27 billion in 2019. The preference for power tools, especially in the battery-operated segment for home improvement and DIY activities, is expected to dominate the hand tools market in the residential segment during the forecast period.
By Product Type
- General Purpose
- Wrenches
- Screwdrivers & Nut Drivers
- Pliers
- Hammers
- Riveters
- Clamps & Vises
- Wrecking Bars
- Ratchets & Sockets
- Cutting
- Chisel & Files
- Saws
- Knives & Blades
- Cable & Wire Cutting Tools
- Layout & Measuring
- Taps & Dies
By End-users
- Industrial
- Automotive
- Aerospace
- Electronics
- Energy
- Constructions
- Shipbuilding
- Others
- Commercial
- Residential
Hand Tools Market – Dynamics
The rise in the home improvement industry, which is considered as a major spending area among millennial parents, can substantially promote the market for hand tools during the forecast period. The millennial generation who are buying new homes undertakes a large number of home improvement projects as per the modern trends. While building a deck, remodeling a basement, building an addition, remodeling a bathroom, installing drywall, and renovating garages are some of the common home improvement activities being undertaken worldwide. These can potentially make use of hand tools, thereby contributing to the overall growth of the market.
Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:
- Rising Prominence of Asian Manufacturing
- Rising Timber Construction
- Growth in Application of Fasteners
- Growth of Automotive Aftermarket Industry
Hand Tools Market – Geography
APAC is home to several industries, including manufacturing, services, automobiles, and electrical. This consequently increases the need for a unique assortment of hand tools with accuracy in performance. While Japan and South Korea are major manufacturers and exporters of electrical appliances and automobiles, Singapore dominates with its excellent construction facilities. Furthermore, the increasing purchasing power of consumers and rising DIY culture among younger consumers is driving the residential tools market in the region. Further, the comparatively lower dominance of the power tools segment owing to the less awareness and operating knowledge in countries like India, Thailand, and Indonesia is a natural boost for hand tool vendors.
By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- India
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Turkey
Prominent Vendors
- Stanley Black & Decker
- Techtronic Industries Company
- Snap-on
- Apex Tool Group
- Emerson
Other Prominent Vendors
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Ajay Group
- Akar Tools Ltd.
- Bojo
- Channellock
- Daniels Manufacturing Company
- Estwing
- Gray Tools Canada
- Honiton
- IDEAL INDUSTRIES
- JCBL India
- JK Files India
- Kennametal
- Klein Tools
- KNIPEX
- Kobalt
- Leatherman
- Lowell Corporation
- Mac Tools
- Ningbo Great Wall Precision Industrial Co. Ltd.
- PHOENIX CONTACT
- PILANA
- Stiletto
- Tajima
- Vaughan Manufacturing
- Wera Tools
- Wiha Tools Ltd.
- Wurth
