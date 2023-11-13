Handcrafted for the Holidays

Unique DIY gift ideas to celebrate the season

MISSION, Kan., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) If spending hours scouring store shelves or browsing countless websites for the perfect gift for everyone on your list seems like a daunting task, opt for a more personalized approach: a handmade gift.

DIY mason jar gifts can be easy and affordable solutions when gift lists are running long but time is running short. Plus, crafting something for loved ones this holiday season can show them just how much you care.

Homemade Holiday Snow Globes Holiday Cookie Mix Jar

From canning and crafting to storage, drinkware and even gardening, Ball Honeybee Keepsake Jars can be used in a myriad of ways, including creating simple yet endearing homemade gifts. Designed to honor the unsung hero of the garden, the honeybee, the collector's edition canning jars feature a unique bee and honeycomb design and highlight the important role these pollinators play in growing foods people love to preserve and enjoy.

Available in sets of four, the versatile, BPA-free jars come with bands and SureTight™ lids that seal for up to 18 months, making them perfect containers for hand-crafted holiday gifts like this Holiday Cookie Mix Jar, which features all the ingredients needed to bake a batch of cookies even Santa couldn't resist. Or share the joy of the season with Handmade Holiday Snow Globes that allow the recipient to shake up a little Christmas spirit anytime he or she desires.

Find more DIY holiday gift ideas at ballmasonjars.com.

Homemade Holiday Snow Globes

Ball Honeybee Keepsake Jars

Hot glue gun

Hot glue sticks

Foam cubes

Plastic holiday-themed figurines

Glycerin

Water

Red, green or blue glitter

Remove lids from jars. Using hot glue gun, glue foam cube to inside of lids then glue figurines to foam cubes.

Place 1 tablespoon glycerin in jars then fill with water. Sprinkle glitter in jars.

Seal jars by placing lids over mouths of jars and screwing rings onto lids. Flip jars over so figurines are right side up. Shake for snow globe effect.

Holiday Cookie Mix Jar

1 Ball Honeybee Keepsake Jar

1/2 cup granulated sugar

3/4 cup brown sugar

1 3/4 cups flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

crushed walnuts

crushed pecans

white chocolate chips

holiday-themed bow

In jar, layer granulated sugar and brown sugar.

In bowl, mix flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt; add to jar on top of brown sugar. Then layer crushed walnuts, crushed pecans and white chocolate chips.

Seal jar. Wrap top of jar, just below lid, with holiday-themed bow.

Michael French

[email protected]

1-888-824-3337

editors.familyfeatures.com

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary.net and eLivingToday.com.

SOURCE Family Features Editorial Syndicate