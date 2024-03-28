Handheld Gaming PCs Development Forecast Report 2024: Hardware Upgrades with Specs Close to Gaming Notebook PCs, Gaming Platforms and Systems Yet to Integrate Desipte More Software Support

News provided by

Research and Markets

28 Mar, 2024, 10:45 ET

DUBLIN, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "New Frontier: Significant Advancements in Handheld Gaming PCs" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report delves into the product design of handheld gaming PCs and examines their potential future development.

In contrast to the traditional PC and notebook PC markets, which have witnessed a decline in recent years, the handheld gaming PC market appears to be experiencing a resurgence. Not only have game console manufacturers released corresponding handheld devices, but PC and gaming device brands have also entered the realm of handheld gaming PCs, shedding an entirely new light on the market. 

Key Topics Covered:

1. PC and Gaming Device brands Enter the Handheld Gaming PC Market

2. Hardware Upgrades with Specs close to Gaming Notebook PCs
2.1 Equipped with Specific Processors to Enhance Gaming Experience and Performance
2.2 Upgrades in Screen Size and Resolution Provide Immersive Visual Experiences

3. Gaming Platforms and Systems Yet to Integrate Desipte More Software Support
3.1 Open Platforms Allow More Diverse Gaming Software Support
3.2 Hardware and Software Integration Still Requires OS Support

4. The Analyst's Perspective

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • AMD
  • ASUS
  • Ayaneo
  • Lenovo
  • Logitech
  • Microsoft
  • Nintendo
  • Nvidia
  • Qualcomm
  • Razer
  • Sony
  • TSMC
  • Valve

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/86e67u

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Consumer Brain-Computer Interface Market Trends Report 2024: Analysis of BCI Manufacturers, Consumer BCI Products, Major Applications, Technology Developments

Global Consumer Brain-Computer Interface Market Trends Report 2024: Analysis of BCI Manufacturers, Consumer BCI Products, Major Applications, Technology Developments

The "Consumer Brain-Computer Interface: Market and Product Development Trends" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This...
Global MRSA Drugs Market Research Report 2023-2032 Featuring AbbVie, Basilea Pharmaceutica, Crystal Genomics, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Melinta Therapeutics, Paratek Pharmaceuticals, and Pfizer

Global MRSA Drugs Market Research Report 2023-2032 Featuring AbbVie, Basilea Pharmaceutica, Crystal Genomics, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Melinta Therapeutics, Paratek Pharmaceuticals, and Pfizer

The "MRSA Drugs Market by MRSA Type, Drug Class, Disease Indication, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel, and Region 2024-2032" report has...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Computer Hardware

Image1

Computer Hardware

Image1

Electronic Gaming

News Releases in Similar Topics