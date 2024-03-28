Handheld Gaming PCs Development Forecast Report 2024: Hardware Upgrades with Specs Close to Gaming Notebook PCs, Gaming Platforms and Systems Yet to Integrate Desipte More Software Support

DUBLIN, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "New Frontier: Significant Advancements in Handheld Gaming PCs" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report delves into the product design of handheld gaming PCs and examines their potential future development.

In contrast to the traditional PC and notebook PC markets, which have witnessed a decline in recent years, the handheld gaming PC market appears to be experiencing a resurgence. Not only have game console manufacturers released corresponding handheld devices, but PC and gaming device brands have also entered the realm of handheld gaming PCs, shedding an entirely new light on the market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. PC and Gaming Device brands Enter the Handheld Gaming PC Market



2. Hardware Upgrades with Specs close to Gaming Notebook PCs

2.1 Equipped with Specific Processors to Enhance Gaming Experience and Performance

2.2 Upgrades in Screen Size and Resolution Provide Immersive Visual Experiences



3. Gaming Platforms and Systems Yet to Integrate Desipte More Software Support

3.1 Open Platforms Allow More Diverse Gaming Software Support

3.2 Hardware and Software Integration Still Requires OS Support



4. The Analyst's Perspective



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

AMD

ASUS

Ayaneo

Lenovo

Logitech

Microsoft

Nintendo

Nvidia

Qualcomm

Razer

Sony

TSMC

Valve

