Handheld Launches the ALGIZ RT8, a New Ultra-rugged Android Tablet

The new Algiz RT8 ultra-rugged tablet is prepared for whatever the outside environment delivers — extreme temperatures, vibration, drops, water, and dust. Running Android 9.0 this unique 8-inch tablet allows faster and more efficient work in the field.

The ultra-rugged Algiz RT8 tablet offers:

A sunlight-readable, 8-inch capacitive multi-touch display with super-hardened Gorilla Glass, plus rain and glove mode

IP67 ruggedness rating (including the ports) for fully waterproof and dust-tight performance

Wide operating temperatures of -20°C to 60°C (-4°F to 140°F).

4G/LTE high-speed data, Wi-Fi, BT and NFC

An 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor running Android 9.0

Google GMS certification which means users have access to Google Maps and the Google Play Store

Superior built-in u-blox GNSS receiver for precise navigation using GPS, GLONASS, Galileo or BeiDou

Dual cameras, including a 13-megapixel rear-facing, and a 5-megapixel front-facing

A powerful all-day, field-replaceable battery

HDMI-out via pogo pin connector for docking the tablet in the office

Multiple enterprise-focused accessories—including vehicle mount solutions, desk top cradle, rotating hand strap, carry cases, pole mount, and more—for efficient field work in a variety of industries

"The Algiz RT8 is incredibly lightweight and compact for an ultra-rugged tablet," says Johan Hed, Director of Product Management at Handheld Group. "It has a durable, sunlight-readable, 8-inch screen. This, coupled with the benefits of Android 9 and a lineup of enterprise-focused accessories, makes The Algiz RT8 a very versatile tool for field workers."

"We see the demand for Android tablets and phablets consistently increasing," says Thomas Löfblad, CEO Handheld Group. "We focus on developing products that meet the tough requirements our customers encounter in their real working environments. The new Algiz RT8 is built rugged from the inside out, which our customers have come to expect from us."

The Algiz RT8 comes with Handheld's free mobile device management (MDM) software. The MaxGo software suite both provides quick application of universal settings to multiple devices, and allows custom application access. Additionally, a wide range of Handheld accessories built specifically for the Algiz RT8 extends the tablet's versatility.

About Handheld

Handheld Group is a manufacturer and global supplier of rugged mobile computers, handhelds and tablets. Handheld and partners worldwide deliver mobility solutions to businesses within geomatics, logistics, forestry, public transportation, utilities, construction, maintenance, mining, military and security. Handheld Group, headquartered in Sweden, has subsidiaries in Finland, the U.K., the Netherlands, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Australia and the USA. Learn more at www.handheldgroup.com .

