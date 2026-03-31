Handl Health provides carriers, TPAs with end-to-end platform to create alternative health plans

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Handl Health, a technology platform powering the design of employer-sponsored health insurance, has expanded its platform capabilities to meet growing demand from its broker customers for variable-copay alternative health plans (AHPs). Traditional medical plans are experiencing double-digit percentage cost increases; AHPs provide predictable healthcare pricing and incentivize higher quality, lower cost care.

Large enterprises are already favoring AHPs. Nearly 65% of large employers either offer (35%) or are considering a non-traditional medical plan (29%), according to Mercer's 2026 survey on health and benefit strategies. Carriers and third-party administrators lacking sufficient infrastructure can now use Handl as an end-to-end solution to create alternatives to traditional insurance plans. The company's expanded capabilities enable administrators to quickly build variable-copay plans by connecting carrier networks, provider and site-of-care performance, and episode bundles into a single analytic and pricing layer.

"Handl has become central to how we evaluate and build alternative health plans as a third-party administrator," said Sidhartha Sinha, CEO of Avant Health. "The platform allows us to evaluate costs, design network-equivalent strategies and use that data in real time to guide members to higher-value care, helping us deliver better options and measurable savings for our clients."

Handl's holistic approach to AHPs supports:

Data-driven provider tiering based on cost and quality of care

Connected, AI-enabled navigation using EHR data to proactively steer members

Episode-based plan designs for a simplified member-financial experience

Embedded intelligence and predictive analytics for monitoring and plan customization

More than 150,000 members across the United States are currently covered by Handl-powered alternative health plans. AHPs designed on the platform can be implemented in as little as four months, achieving a 6% projected reduction in medical trend with a 22% average saving on shoppable care.

"The health insurance status quo is rapidly changing. Employers are demanding a meaningful shift in the cost curve without diminishing member access or affordability. This can only be realized through a structural shift in how insurance plans are designed," said Ahmed Marmoush, CEO of Handl Health.

"Carriers and TPAs need solutions that enable them to create innovative, consumer-centric, value-driven health plans. At Handl, we're on the leading edge of the current generational shift in healthcare, giving organizations large and small the platform to drive down costs while improving care."

About Handl Health

Handl Health is a technology platform transforming how health plans are evaluated, designed and managed. By unifying healthcare pricing, utilization, benefit and quality data into a single analytical and operational layer, Handl empowers employers, brokers and payers to build flexible, cost-effective health benefits that perform. Handl's technology delivers the analytics, member experience and pricing engine needed to power the next generation of alternative health plans.

Media Contact

Jon Ross

[email protected]

SOURCE Handl Health