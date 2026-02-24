Handl Health secures $14M Series A to reform healthcare access and affordability in the United States

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Handl Health, a technology platform powering the design of employer-sponsored health insurance that reduces costs while improving patient care, has secured $14.2 million in Series A funding to accelerate structural change in American healthcare.

Arthur Ventures led the funding round, which included follow-on investment from Syndra Capital Partners and another strategic investor from the ecosystem. Initial Handl investors Mucker Capital, Riverfront Ventures, Digital Health Venture Partners (DHVP) and Boutique Venture Partners increased their involvement.

Around 60% of U.S. citizens under retirement age are covered by employer-sponsored plans. The cost of these plans, for both consumers and employees, is climbing at an unprecedented rate. Accessibility has also declined. Handl Health aims to address both trends, transforming U.S. healthcare by supporting the insurance brokers, carriers and third-party administrators that are the main point of decision making for employer-sponsored health plans.

Over the past two years, Handl has partnered with employers to reevaluate their network strategy and benefits design, identifying a reported $113 million in savings across nearly $1 billion in healthcare spend. The company also powers alternative health plans that have reportedly reduced consumer costs by 22% on shoppable procedures.

"We're seeing a once-in-a-lifetime shift in how employers purchase healthcare," said Ahmed Marmoush, co-founder and CEO of Handl Health. "The building blocks for better health plans already exist across the ecosystem. What's been missing is the platform that connects insight to action, a place where users can design a plan to optimize care pathways, deploy them through an intuitive member experience and then continuously refine that plan based on real-world performance. That's exactly what we've built."

The Series A funding will advance Handl's platform expansion and help the company provide deeper plan analytics. This will lead to improved benefit design with predictable pricing and a higher quality of care for consumers.

"AI and price transparency data are redefining how health plans are designed and managed," said Nick Goblisch, vice president at Arthur Ventures. "We're thrilled to partner with Handl Health as its platform leads the next generation of network analytics and alternative health plan design."

With the Handl platform, insurance brokers, carriers and third-party administrators can easily transform the rigid insurance of yesterday into dynamic, customizable and optimized health plans. These plans are built with the patient front and center, tailored to their unique needs and preferences.

"When building a cost-effective healthcare plan, you can no longer simply choose a carrier or network. You need to understand provider performance on both cost and quality, model different configurations, then evaluate what care pathways actually cost. We give users the infrastructure to design around those realities, deploy the plan and continuously track whether it's delivering better outcomes at lower cost," said Ria Shah, Handl's co-founder and chief product officer.

"That's how we're forging the future of healthcare in the U.S.," Marmoush added. "We're killing one-size-fits-all, mass marketed health plans. Patients are demanding better health insurance options and employers are listening. It's time for patients to start loving their health insurance."

Handl Health is a technology platform transforming how health plans are evaluated, designed and managed. By unifying healthcare pricing, utilization, benefit and quality data into a single analytical and operational layer, Handl empowers brokers, carriers and third-party administrators to build flexible, cost-effective health benefits. Handl's technology delivers the infrastructure, analytics and insights needed to power the next generation of alternative health plans.

Arthur Ventures is an early growth capital firm that leads investments in B2B software companies located outside Silicon Valley. Since 2013, they have partnered with 80+ companies in different cities across all regions of the United States and Canada. Arthur Ventures manages ~$2 billion and is actively investing out of its $800 million in capital committed to its 2025 fund vintages.

