SAVE THE DATE FOR AIRLINE DISTRIBUTION® 2026 - REGISTRATION OPEN, SPEAKER AND SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES AVAILABLE

UATP's annual conference is moving to Barcelona, uniting airline and travel industry leaders to examine the forces redefining distribution, payments and retailing

WASHINGTON, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UATP, the global network that enables organizations to simplify payment processes to expand their payment capabilities, has announced the date and location of its flagship Airline Distribution® conference.

Airline Distribution® 2026 will take place on 10-12 March 2026, at the SLS Barcelona Hotel in Barcelona, Spain. Registration is now open, and opportunities for speaking and sponsorship are available for companies looking to engage with leaders shaping the future of airline distribution and payments.

Airline Distribution® 2026 will focus on critical distribution issues affecting the airline and broader travel industry. Taking place amid significant transformation across the travel sector, particularly in commercial aviation, the 2026 program will explore the ways that changing retail models, new technologies, and evolving industry dynamics are impacting the strategies that airlines and travel brands use to sell their products, connect with customers, and manage payments.

The agenda will feature panels, executive interviews, and roundtables offering practical insights into the commercial and technological forces reshaping distribution, retailing, and payments.

"For nearly 20 years, Airline Distribution® has been where many of the airline industry's most important conversations happen," said Wendy Ward, UATP's Chief Marketing Officer. "Our 2026 program will be no different: an engaging forum where industry leaders gather to learn, exchange ideas, and participate in valuable networking and business opportunities."

To learn more about speaking, sponsorship, or attending Airline Distribution® 2026, please contact [email protected] or visit www.uatp.com.

ABOUT UATP

UATP is one of the largest global and most secure closed-loop networks, simplifying payments in complex industries. We make it easy for businesses to make or accept any type of payment; open new markets, drive growth, and reduce costs for Issuers, Merchants, vendors, agents, aggregators, and more. UATP is continually innovating to connect companies to new forms of payment (AFPs), and our easy-to-use data tools, DataStream® and DataMine®, provide comprehensive account details to Issuers and Corporate Account Holders. Our team has decades of experience with the ever-changing payments landscape, and our reliable and proven technology ensures our global customers get more from every payment experience. Learn more at uatp.com.

