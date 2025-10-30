Hands on the helm to steer steady course for Sino-US relations amid global challenges: China Daily editorial

BEIJING, October 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The following article was published today by China Daily.

The meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump in Busan, the Republic of Korea, has sent a strong and timely signal to a world in search of certainty and stability: China and the United States — the two largest economies — are committed to steadying their ties.

President Xi's remarks reaffirm Beijing's strategic resolve to keep the "giant ship of China-US relations" on a steady and forward-looking course despite the turbulent global currents.

During the meeting, President Xi said that China's development and revitalization goes hand in hand with President Trump's vision to "Make America Great Again". He emphasized that the two countries are fully able to help each other succeed and prosper together, and that "China and the US should be partners and friends. That is what history has taught us and what reality needs".

China's economy continues to demonstrate solid momentum, with a year-on-year GDP growth of 5.2 percent and a 4 percent increase in global goods trade in the first three quarters of this year. These achievements made amid complex domestic and external conditions reflect the Chinese economy's resilience and vitality.

China's economy is like a vast ocean — big, resilient and promising, Xi noted, expressing confidence in the nation's ability to overcome risks and challenges while continuing to deepen reform and expand opening-up. Such sustained progress will also open up broader space for China-US cooperation.

As such, the US should develop a rational perception on China's development, and work with China to appropriately handle their differences. The consensus reached by the two nations' economic and trade teams in Kuala Lumpur on a wide range of issues ranging from fentanyl control cooperation and trade in agricultural products to the suspension of their respective measures targeting the maritime, logistics and shipbuilding industries, which the Chinese Ministry of Commerce made public on Thursday, shortly after the two leaders' Busan meeting, offers tangible proof that pragmatic, results-oriented dialogue can yield meaningful progress.

Xi's remarks in the meeting reflect China's broad and long-term vision of Sino-US relations. This vision transcends temporary differences to focus on the shared responsibilities both nations shoulder.

Given their different national conditions, the two sides do not always see eye to eye with each other, and it is normal for the two leading economies of the world to have frictions now and then, Xi said. This realism is balanced by a fundamental truth that the "giant ship of China-US relations" must stay on the right course in the face of winds, waves and challenges.

This metaphor of the need to navigate through complex currents to ensure steady sailing forward captures the profound global significance of the most consequential bilateral relationship in the world. When the Sino-US relationship is progressing steadily, it anchors stability in the global economy. When it is unsteady, the world feels the turbulence.

Xi has consistently stressed that the overarching theme of China-US relations should be one of friendship and partnership, characterized by stability. This positioning reflects the recognition that a healthy and predictable relationship serves not only the interests of the two nations but also the expectations of the wider international community.

The Busan meeting reinforced that the two nations' responsibilities extend well beyond bilateral matters. President Xi commended President Trump's "enthusiastic" efforts in addressing regional hot spot issues and reaffirmed the constructive role that China is playing in promoting peace talks. This convergence of efforts demonstrates the necessity — and potential — of deeper cooperation in addressing global challenges.

President Trump correctly pointed out that "the two countries can get many great things done for the world". Indeed, today's world faces daunting tasks — regional conflicts, public health crises, climate change and the pursuit of sustainable economic recovery — none of which can be met by any single nation acting alone. The international community looks to China and the US to act as stabilizing forces and partners in building global consensus and rallying concerted actions.

The meeting between Xi and Trump serves as a timely reminder that dialogue — direct, candid and strategic — is an effective means to manage the Sino-US relationship. It is therefore good that the two heads of state agreed to maintain regular communication. President Trump said he looks forward to visiting China early next year and invited President Xi to visit the US.

With China hosting next year's APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting and the US hosting the G20 summit, both sides can support each other to ensure positive outcomes that contribute to global economic growth and improve global economic governance.

The strategic guidance of the head-of-state diplomacy plays an irreplaceable role in steering the course of bilateral ties. The task now is to steer steadily ahead, transforming consensus into action and vision into lasting partnership — for the benefit of both nations and all humanity.

SOURCE China Daily