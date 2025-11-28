Hang Feng Technology Innovation Co., Ltd. Announces SFC Approval to Provide Virtual Asset Advisory and Management Services

HONG KONG, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hang Feng Technology Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: FOFO, "the Company") today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Hang Feng International Asset Management Limited ("HFIAM"), which holds a license granted by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong ("SFC") to carry on Type 4 (Advising on Securities) and Type 9 (Asset Management) regulated activities in Hong Kong, has officially received approval from SFC to upgrade its licenses to provide virtual asset-related asset management and investment advisory services.

Figure: Licensing conditions under the Securities and Futures Ordinance (SFO)

Specifically, the regulatory consent enables HFIAM to offer the following services, available only to professional investors, in compliance with the SFC's requirements:

Type 4 License Upgrade: permits HFIAM to offer investment advice on virtual assets, subject to the SFC's specific terms and conditions governing virtual asset advisory services.

Type 9 License Upgrade: permits HFIAM to manage investment portfolios with virtual asset exposures exceeding 10% of the gross asset value of the portfolios, as well as standalone virtual asset funds, in accordance with the SFC's prescribed framework for virtual asset portfolio managers.

The Company views this milestone as a cornerstone of its broader digital asset strategy. Operating within Hong Kong's robust and forward-looking regulatory regime, the Company believes that the upgraded licenses will enable HFIAM to meet growing institutional and professional investor demand for secure, compliant access to virtual asset investment opportunities.

Management emphasized the Company's commitment to adhering to SFC standards, ensuring all virtual asset products are developed and managed with prudence, transparency, and investor protection at the forefront. The Company believes that this expansion not only diversifies the Company's service offerings but also reinforces its mission to help clients safely navigate and capitalize on the evolving digital economy.

Looking ahead, the Company expects to remain steadfast in its vision to become a trusted partner in the field of asset management. With these upgraded licenses, the Company is aiming to enhance its service depth, accelerate business growth, and deliver long-term value to clients by bridging traditional finance with the innovation of digital assets responsibly, sustainably, and with excellence.

About Hang Feng Technology Innovation Co., Ltd.

Hang Feng Technology Innovation Co., Ltd. is a Hong Kong-based company providing comprehensive corporate management consulting solutions alongside specialized asset management services tailored to diverse client needs. Since 2023, Hang Feng has been offering consulting services and identifying market opportunities through Starchain Investment Trading Limited ("Starchain"), one of the Company's subsidiaries, to a growing network of clients. Starchain delivers tailored management consulting, including strategic growth insights, performance management reporting, key performance indicator (KPI) advisory, and support in regulatory compliance, risk management, and corporate governance practices. Recognizing client demand for sophisticated asset management solutions, the Company launched asset management services in 2024, introducing structured solutions designed to manage and grow both corporate and individual capital portfolios. For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://ir.hfintech.io

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "may," "will," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "propose," "potential," "continue," or other similar expressions in this announcement. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will prove correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. Investors are encouraged to review other factors that may affect the Company's future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

