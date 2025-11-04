Hang Feng Capital Shines at Hong Kong FinTech Week 2025 with Stablecoin Payments and Digital Asset Management Innovations

Fopay Demonstrates Multi-Region, Multi-Currency Cross-Border Transfers On-Site; Hang Feng Technology ' s Post-IPO Debut Highlights New Positioning

HONG KONG, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-hosted by the Hong Kong SAR Government and InvestHK, the "Hong Kong FinTech Week 2025" took place on November 3-4 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. As Asia's leading financial technology event, this year's showcase gathered over 700 exhibitors, 800 speakers, and 37,000 attendees from around the globe. Two publicly listed subsidiaries of Hang Feng Capital—Fopay, a stablecoin payment platform incubated by Jingwei Tiandi (02477.HK), and Hang Feng Technology Innovation (FOFO.NASDAQ)—participated jointly, focusing on cross-border digital payments and on-chain asset management infrastructure. Together, they unveiled Hang Feng Capital's strategic expansion in the digital finance ecosystem.

Payments Draw Crowds. The picture shows numerous attendees lining up to experience the Fopay booth.

Fopay Booth: Long Queues for Cross-Border Transfers and Stablecoin

With its secure and compliant stablecoin custodial services, Fopay has already gained significant market attention. Under the theme "Freedom of Pay, Stablecoin Gateway, Cross-Border Payment" Fopay created an immersive cross-border remittance experience zone at the main exhibition hall. From the opening moments of the event, the booth attracted massive crowds, with long queues forming at the payment experience area. Attendees eagerly tested Fopay's newly launched high-speed "cross-border remittance" feature. Guided by staff, visitors were able to experience the entire process, from initiating transfers to funds being received instantly.

In addition, Fopay showcased its localized stablecoin QR payment functionality, with a pilot program already active in the Brazilian market. The convenient payment experience became a highlight of the event, drawing numerous attendees to try it out for themselves.

To further enhance engagement, Fopay hosted interactive activities where participants could complete simple tasks to win prizes such as AirPods Pro 3, custom power banks, and Fopay-themed merchandise. The booth attracted an estimated 3,000 visitors on the first day alone, maintaining a lively and energetic atmosphere throughout the event.

Hang Feng Technology Innovation Booth: On-Chain Asset Management Debut Draws Institutional Interest

On the other side of the exhibition, Hang Feng Technology Innovation (HFintech) showcased its vision for "Real Assets, Reimagined Wealth," targeting institutional investors and corporate clients. As its first international exhibition appearance since listing on Nasdaq in September, the booth's sleek and professional setup drew significant attention from professional audiences. Multiple institutional clients engaged in discussions, creating a vibrant atmosphere of collaboration.

The company's CEO stated, "Our team is integrating traditional asset allocation models with blockchain technology, offering institutional clients compliant and transparent on-chain fund solutions." He also revealed plans to develop a next-generation digital asset infrastructure that is "born on-chain, openly interconnected, and AI-enhanced," aiming to drive the evolution of asset management toward smarter and more interconnected solutions. Enthusiastic responses from attendees and potential partners highlighted the market's interest in Hang Feng Technology's forward-thinking initiatives.

Dual-Platform Synergy: Building a " Payments + Asset Management" Digital Finance Ecosystem

A strategic spokesperson for Hang Feng Capital emphasized the synergy between Fopay and Hang Feng Technology Innovation, presenting a "Payments + Asset Management" dual-engine model. Fopay focuses on building a compliant, low-friction stablecoin cross-border payment network, while Hang Feng Technology Innovation explores efficient and compliant on-chain asset management solutions. Together, these platforms present practical applications for digital finance within a regulatory framework, offering a blueprint for the integration of Web3 technologies with the real economy.

This collaborative display not only demonstrates Hang Feng Capital's commitment to digital finance innovation but also serves as a valuable reference point for the industry in bridging Web3 developments with traditional economic systems.

SOURCE Hang Feng Technology Innovation Co., Ltd.