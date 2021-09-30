Hankook Gauge Index: Despite Early Optimism, Return to Daily Driving Stalls

In September 2021 , only 36 percent of Americans said they drive each day, compared to 48% in April 2021 .

, only 36 percent of Americans said they drive each day, compared to 48% in . A majority of drivers have not driven daily since September 2020 , when 61 percent reported doing so. Pre-pandemic data from October 2019 also shows 61 percent of Americans driving daily.

, when 61 percent reported doing so. Pre-pandemic data from also shows 61 percent of Americans driving daily. Further, in September 2021 , 15 percent say they are not driving at all – a 400 percent increase year-over-year. In September 2020 , only 3 percent of Americans said they were never driving.

Mapping out what's happening

Most Americans (79 percent) expect to drive less than 200 miles per week, and this is consistent across the country. However, certain demographics appear to be hitting the road more frequently than others. Hankook's latest findings suggest three key shifts in daily life that are impacting driving habits:

School is back in session. Parents with younger children (under 18) are most likely to drive more than 200 miles per week (30 percent), and 22 percent of those parents say they have driven more frequently to school. This could indicate more parents are driving their children to school rather than sending them on the bus or other public transportation due to the ongoing pandemic.

Parents with younger children (under 18) are most likely to drive more than 200 miles per week (30 percent), and 22 percent of those parents say they have driven more frequently to school. This could indicate more parents are driving their children to school rather than sending them on the bus or other public transportation due to the ongoing pandemic. Younger employees are returning to the office. One in five (21 percent) millennials, aged 18-34, say they have driven more frequently to their place of employment in the last 30 days, demonstrating the desire for this age demographic to work outside the home despite ongoing Covid-19 concerns and variants.

One in five (21 percent) millennials, aged 18-34, say they have driven more frequently to their place of employment in the last 30 days, demonstrating the desire for this age demographic to work outside the home despite ongoing Covid-19 concerns and variants. Travel plans are shifting. Further, perhaps in light of rising concern over the Delta variant, 30 percent of Americans have cancelled, postponed or changed the destination of upcoming travel plans due to Covid-19.

"Daily driving can serve as an indicator of normalcy, especially considering commutes to work, school, and other regular activities," said Brooklyn Emery, Brand Communications Manager at Hankook Tire. "So while we're seeing a trend towards the return of in-person events such as sports games and concerts, it is clear from our latest Gauge Index that the pandemic's effects are lingering, especially when it comes to the impact on our driving routines."

Even with less frequent driving, Americans are keeping to regular vehicle maintenance schedules, a reversal from earlier in the pandemic. Only 12 percent of drivers said they have postponed regular car maintenance in the last 30 days. Comparatively, in April 2020, nearly half of drivers (47 percent) noted they had delayed or cancelled a scheduled maintenance appointment due to the pandemic.

The Hankook Tire Gauge Index is a survey of Americans' attitudes and opinions about driving. The latest survey, conducted September 7-9, 2021, polled 2,432 randomly selected Americans age 18+ who have a valid U.S. driver's license.

Tended data from the Hankook Tire Gauge Index can be found at TechAndTread.com.

