Hankook Tire to Showcase at Electrify Expo Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global tire maker Hankook Tire will display its full line of electric vehicle (EV) tires at the Electrify Expo Long Beach event this weekend. The three-day event, taking place May 31 – June 2, 2024, at the Long Beach Convention Center, exhibits the latest innovations in e-mobility. Hankook Tire will exhibit its innovative iON tire portfolio tailored specifically for EVs at booth #201.

As announced earlier this year, Hankook Tire will sponsor Electrify Expo's Demo District, designed to provide hands-on experiences with electric vehicles and accelerate the adoption of EVs by educating consumers about the benefits of sustainable mobility solutions. Hankook Tire is sponsoring the Demo District at each Electrify Expo event in 2024.

The Long Beach event will kick off with an Electrify Expo Industry Day on May 31, which brings together thought leaders from leading brands driving the transition towards EV adoption. Hankook Tire will participate in the Industry Day press tour, offering attendees an exclusive look at the Hankook Tire booth beginning at 1:35 p.m. PT.

Throughout the weekend, Hankook Tire will host EV enthusiast and content creator Kim Java, who will be sharing her experiences on Hankook Tire's social media channels.

In addition, Hankook Tire's KC Jensen, Vice President of PC/LT Sales, will be speaking at Amazon Recharge Zone (booth #114) on June 1 and 2 at 11:00 a.m. PT on both days to discuss the EV market and Hankook Tire's iON line.

"We are thrilled to be participating in one of Electrify Expo's flagship events, and look forward to joining other leaders in the EV space in Long Beach at one of the expo's original locations," said Rob Williams, President of Hankook Tire America Corp. "We recognize Electrify Expo as the leading North American EV event and as such, the ideal opportunity to showcase our innovation in the electric vehicle market and connect with consumers and ignite new passions for sustainable mobility solutions. We look forward to this weekend's activities and the remainder of the Electrify Expo events throughout the year."

In addition to the Long Beach Expo, Hankook Tire will have a booth presence at several other Electrify Expo locations including in San Francisco, Calif., on August 24-25, New York, N.Y., on October 12-13 and in Austin, Texas, on November 9-10. Attendees at any of the Electrify Expo showcases can expect to explore Hankook's full range of iON products, each designed to enhance performance for EVs from sedans to performance SUVs and across diverse driving conditions. From the iON evo and iON evo SUV, engineered for exceptional summer performance, to the iON evo AS and iON evo AS SUV, offering all-season versatility, Hankook's tire lineup caters to the evolving needs of EV drivers.

Hankook Tire America Corp. is a growing leader in the U.S. tire market, leveraging investments in technology, manufacturing and marketing to deliver high-quality, reliable products that are safer for consumers and the environment. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Hankook Tire America Corp. markets and distributes a complete line of high-performance and ultra-high-performance passenger tires, light truck and SUV tires as well as medium truck and bus tires in the United States. Hankook Tire America Corp. is a subsidiary of Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd., a Forbes Global 2000 company headquartered in Seoul, Korea.

