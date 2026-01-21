Hankook Sets the Stage for the 2026 FIA World Rally Championship at Rallye Monte-Carlo

The 2026 FIA World Rally Championship gets underway from January 22 to 25, as Rallye Monte-Carlo opens the season across Monaco and France

Hankook's high-performance rally tires are set to play a decisive role across the event's demanding mix of mountain roads, snow, and ice

Throughout the 2026 season, Hankook will activate its 'Brand World' and 'Stage Hospitality' programs to deliver on-site brand experiences for global partners and customers

MONTE-CARLO, Monaco, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd. (hereafter Hankook), a global leading tire company of the Hankook & Company Group (Chairman HyunBum Cho), begins its 2026 FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) campaign as the championship's exclusive rally tire supplier at Rallye Monte-Carlo. The season-opening round will take place from January 22 to 25 across Monaco and France.

[Photo] WRC 2026 Season Launch

Hankook continues as the exclusive rally tire supplier across all WRC classes in 2026, following the previous season. Developed in close collaboration with participating manufacturers, the FIA-certified rally tires are engineered to meet the championship's demanding technical requirements. After delivering stable and consistent performance under extreme rally conditions worldwide last season, Hankook will once again play a central role throughout the 2026 campaign.

Now in its 94th edition, Rallye Monte-Carlo is widely regarded as one of the most unpredictable events on the WRC calendar. Set against the Alpine backdrop, the rally features constantly changing surfaces—including tarmac, mud, snow, and ice—where tire choice can make the difference in the rally. This year's event spans 17 special stages over a total distance of 339 km across Monaco and France, placing both driver skill and tire performance under close examination.

For the season opener, Hankook will supply tarmac and snow rally tires incorporating its latest top-tier motorsport technology to support stable competition. The Ventus Z215, Hankook's tarmac rally tire, delivers precise handling and strong cornering stability on dry surfaces, enabling consistent performance across demanding rally stages.

For snow- and ice-covered sections, the Winter i*cept SR20 will be available in both studded versions equipped with special stud pins and non-studded versions. Designed to deliver outstanding traction and balanced rally performance on snow and ice, the tire further reinforces Hankook's top-tier motorsport technology.

Throughout the 2026 WRC season, Hankook will operate its 'Brand World' marketing booths within service parks at the Croatia Rally and the Vodafone Rally de Portugal, while hosting 'Stage Hospitality' programs at select regional events. These initiatives will provide motorsport fans and key partners on-site with differentiated brand experiences, reinforcing Hankook's premium positioning as a unified global brand.

Hankook will also expand engagement with motorsport fans worldwide through its official motorsport website and social media channels, sharing real-time updates and rally stories directly from the stages.

Since becoming the exclusive rally tire supplier across all WRC classes from the 2025 season onward, Hankook has continued to strengthen its technology leadership through experience gained on the global motorsport stage. The 2026 FIA World Rally Championship will feature 14 rounds across four continents—Europe, Africa, South America, and Asia—with Rallye Monte-Carlo setting the stage for another highly competitive season.

