Hankook Tire Adds 2020 Ford Explorer to Original Equipment Portfolio

Using Ford's 3.0-liter V6 EcoBoost ® gas engine and 10-speed transmission, the low rolling profile and tread design of the Kinergy GT helps to complement and enhance the SUV's already compelling fuel mileage rating. Rounding out the Kinergy GT tire's performance portfolio is a state-of-the-art four channel design when compounded with an optimized lateral groove and chamfer sipe arrangement, provide exceptional grip in both wet and snowy driving conditions. Beneath the tread lies the core of the Kinergy tire's structure of high grip silica compounds. A multi-layered carcass, composed of equilibrium carcass lines, along with jointless and supplemental reinforcement belts, all contribute to smooth and comfortable ride both on and off-road.

As part of the redesigned Ford Explorer platform that has been helping American families find adventure for nearly three decades, recent innovations help increase the comfort both inside the cabin and out on the road. With adaptable seating of up to seven and an available Cargo Management System, the all-new Ford Explorer has space for any activity touting best-in-class first- and second-row hip room. Tailored for the road ahead or lack of in some cases, the Explorer comes optioned with the drive mode system, controlled by a rotary dial on the center console, lets drivers shift easily between Normal, Slippery, Trail, Deep Snow/Sand, Sport, Tow/Haul and Eco modes all in which are traversed with ease when paired with the Kinergy GT.

"We are thrilled to continue our relationship with Ford, a brand synonymous with adventure and durability," said Hyunjun Cho, Head of OE Division. "The Kinergy GT provides drivers of the new 2020 Ford Explorer with outstanding performance in all weather conditions. We're proud to continue to support Ford vehicles with quality tires for their vehicles."

Hankook also supplies tires to the Ford F-150 and all-new Ford Ranger, representing Hankook Tire's continued commitment to growth in the U.S. with both its America headquarters and tire plant in Tennessee.

