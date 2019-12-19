Hankook Tire and DAV Partnership Serves More Than a Thousand Veterans in 5 Years

"At Hankook Tire, our partnership with DAV continues to be one of our most important missions, and together, we work to support our veterans through mobility and provide free assistance and services where they live," said Hankook Tire America Corp. President Hosung Suh. "We appreciate our national network of tire dealers for hosting such positive events and making it possible for our heroes and their loved ones to get the assistance they so greatly deserve."

The Hankook-DAV MSO program stops bring DAV benefits experts directly to veterans at tire dealers in their local communities, which helps reduce the distance that many must travel to obtain their Veterans Affairs benefits and other services. The dealers in Hankook's network who hosted MSO stops from August through December include:

- A&L Tire and Auto, San Antonio, Texas - NTW, Marietta, Ga. - Black's Tire & Auto Service, Fayetteville, N.C - Peerless Tires 4 Less, Colorado Springs, Colo. - Brown's Point S Tire & Auto, Portland, Ore. - S & S Tires & Auto Service Center, Avondale, Ariz. - Centerville Tire Factory, Centerville, Utah - Suburban Auto, Jacksonville, Fla. - CJ's Tire & Automotive, Lansdale, Penn. - Tires First, Columbus, Ga. - Gateway Tire & Service Center, Clarksville, Tenn. - Trotta Tire, Miami, Fla.

"Hosting the Hankook-DAV MSO program stop was such a positive experience, and it really shows the care and support Hankook has for America's veterans," said Peerless Tires 4 Less General Sales Manager Art Prott, the host of this year's MSO stop in Colorado Springs. "For Peerless, it was our chance to show our respect and appreciation to our local veterans as well. Veterans approached me several times at the event to thank us for our support and for making these services accessible to them. We look forward to continuing to support Hankook and DAV."

Hankook Tire presented DAV with a $175,000 check recognizing Hankook's fifth consecutive year of commitment to help veterans through mobility during the opening session of DAV's 98th National Convention in August.

"For the past 5 years, Hankook Tire has provided invaluable support for DAV, and we're immensely grateful for their continued commitment to serving America's heroes and their families," said DAV National Adjutant and CEO Marc Burgess. "The Hankook-DAV MSO program stops have helped more than a thousand veterans and their families get access to the information and benefits they rightfully deserve. We look forward to continuing to support America's heroes through the support of companies like Hankook."

Hankook Heroes

Further recognizing America's veterans, the 2019 Hankook Heroes program highlighted why veterans are heroes. Participants submitted brief testimonials about the heroes in the veteran community. One winner received a set of Hankook tires, and a DAV chapter member near the winner's hometown, who is instrumental in helping support his or her local veteran community, also received a set of tires.

This year's winner is Glenn Engelmann from Jacksonville, Ill. In addition, DAV chapter member Mike Black, a retired Navy veteran, from Bloomington, Ill., will also receive a set of tires. Black serves as DAV's Department of Illinois Chaplain and is on the board of the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy.

For more information on Hankook and DAV's continued partnership, visit dav.org/hankook.

About DAV

DAV empowers veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. It is dedicated to keeping our promise to America's veterans. DAV does this by ensuring that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them; fighting for the interests of America's injured heroes on Capitol Hill; providing employment resources to veterans and their families; and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. DAV, a non-profit organization with more than 1 million members, was founded in 1920 and chartered by the U.S. Congress in 1932. Learn more at www.dav.org.

About Hankook Tire America Corp.

Hankook Tire America Corp. is a growing leader in the U.S. tire market, leveraging investments in technology, manufacturing and marketing to deliver high-quality, reliable products that are safer for consumers and the environment. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Hankook America markets and distributes a complete line of high-performance and ultra-high-performance passenger tires, light truck and SUV tires as well as medium truck and bus tires in the United States. Hankook Tire America is a subsidiary of Hankook Tire Co., Ltd., a Forbes Global 2000 company headquartered in Seoul, Korea, and led by President and CEO Hyun Bum Cho.

