Hankook Tire Announces Executive Promotions for North America Sales

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Underscoring its commitment to the U.S. market, leading global tire maker Hankook Tire today announces executive promotions at its North America Headquarters in Nashville, Tenn. Kyuwang (Ken) Cho has been named Vice President of U.S. PC/LT Sales, with overall responsibility for the market. K.C. Jensen has been named Vice President of PC/LT Sales, focusing on the West region and other strategic initiatives.

"As we focus on continued growth in the U.S., Ken and K.C. each bring unique strengths to driving sales in the region," said Rob Williams, President of Hankook Tire America Corp. "Ken offers a global perspective and expertise in both sales and strategic market growth that will continue our upward trajectory. K.C.'s leadership, strategic vision and dedication will help cement Hankook's position as a leader in the PC/LT segment. We look forward to seeing Ken and K.C. work together to help us achieve further market penetration across the U.S."

Cho oversees the PC/LT market segment as Vice President of U.S. PC/LT Sales, with a unique blend of global insight and localized strategy. Prior to this role, he served as Vice President of Global Sales for Hankook in Korea, where he led international market expansion and strategic sales initiatives. Cho brings a deep understanding of diverse market dynamics and more than 25 years of experience with Hankook to this new role.

Jensen will focus on sales activities in the West region as Vice President of PC/LT Sales. He also will play a crucial role in leading strategic projects aligned with Hankook's ambitious growth plans in the U.S. Jensen joined Hankook in 2018 and will work closely with Cho to drive forward Hankook's regional and broader organizational goals.

About Hankook Tire America Corp.

Hankook Tire America Corp. is a growing leader in the U.S. tire market, leveraging investments in technology, manufacturing and marketing to deliver high-quality, reliable products that are safer for consumers and the environment. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Hankook Tire America Corp. markets and distributes a complete line of high-performance and ultra-high-performance passenger tires, light truck and SUV tires as well as medium truck and bus tires in the United States. Hankook Tire America Corp. is a subsidiary of Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd., a Forbes Global 2000 company headquartered in Seoul, Korea.

