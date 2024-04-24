Hankook Tire Bolsters Sales Organization with New Appointments

New channel and regional directors support Hankook Tire's North American growth strategy

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global tire maker Hankook Tire today announces a series of sales team appointments at its North America Headquarters in Nashville, Tenn. to drive further growth and strengthen its U.S. market presence. These appointments include: Gabriel Leventis as Director of New Channel Development; Steve Johnson as Director of Sales, Northeast Region; John Lesnak as Director of Sales, Midwest Region; and Ken Everhart as Director of Corporate Accounts, North American Commercial Sales.

"Gabriel, Steve, John and Ken bring a wide range of industry expertise to the Hankook sales team. Each is committed to our growth strategy and further establishing Hankook as a leading tire maker, both in the U.S. and globally," said Rob Williams, President of Hankook Tire America Corp. "Together, they will continue to drive success in both our passenger and commercial businesses, and we look forward to the collective contributions they will bring to the organization."

Leventis will focus on new channel development and driving future growth as Director of New Channel Development, a new strategic role within Hankook. He joined the company in 2020 as Regional Sales Director and Strategic Accounts Manager for Consumer Sales, and has more than 20 years of sales, marketing and business development experience, including more than 16 in the tire industry.

Johnson joins Hankook as Director of Sales, Northeast Region. He brings a wealth of experience from his 25 years of experience in the tire and automotive sector to lead sales initiatives for one of Hankook Tire's key North American geographies.

Lesnak joins Hankook as Director of Sales, Midwest Region. With over a decade of experience in the tire industry, he will lead his team to build relationships with Hankook Tire's customers in the Midwest region.

Everhart will serve as Director of Corporate Accounts, North American Commercial Sales, focused on augmenting Hankook Tire's commercial tire market share. He has worked in the tire industry for 15 years in various sales capacities, both for manufacturers and dealers, including over three years for Hankook in sales management roles.

Each appointment is effective immediately.

About Hankook Tire America Corp.

Hankook Tire America Corp. is a growing leader in the U.S. tire market, leveraging investments in technology, manufacturing and marketing to deliver high-quality, reliable products that are safer for consumers and the environment. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Hankook Tire America Corp. markets and distributes a complete line of high-performance and ultra-high-performance passenger tires, light truck and SUV tires as well as medium truck and bus tires in the United States. Hankook Tire America Corp. is a subsidiary of Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd., a Forbes Global 2000 company headquartered in Seoul, Korea.

