Hankook Tire Announces Multi-Year Partnership with TGL Presented by SoFi as Official Tire Partner

First-of-its-kind primetime golf league featuring teams of PGA TOUR players, including co-founders Tiger Woods and Rory McIlory, returns for second season on Sunday, Dec. 28

Partnership includes broadcast integrations, in-venue exposures, and digital media promotions

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, leading global tire manufacturer Hankook Tire and TGL presented by SoFi, the primetime team golf league, announced a new multi-year sponsorship that names Hankook Tire the first Official Tire Partner and latest Founding Partner of TGL. The new partnership, negotiated by ANC, a leading sports and entertainment agency, includes several co-branded integrations across broadcast and in-venue displays. It will launch as part of TGL's second season, which begins on Sunday, Dec. 28, on ABC, the league's broadcast network debut.

Hankook Tire and TGL presented by SoFi, the primetime team golf league, announced a new multi-year sponsorship that names Hankook Tire the first Official Tire Partner and latest Founding Partner of TGL.

"Joining TGL at this foundational stage is a proud moment," said Rob Williams, President, Hankook Tire America Corp. "At Hankook, we see this as more than a partnership. It's a shared ethos to innovate and push the boundaries of our respective industries, where technology and passion combine to create something truly unique for customers and golf enthusiasts around the globe to experience and enjoy."

TGL is a first-of-its-kind, tech-driven golf league designed to reimagine the sport for a new generation. Blending advanced technology, data, and live action inside a purpose-built, high-tech arena, TGL serves as a new frontier in the sport where real swings meet virtual fairways in a hybrid environment of live action between teams of some of golf's biggest stars.

"As momentum builds for Season 2 of TGL presented by SoFi, we're continuing to add to the broad spectrum of new global sponsorship partners, including Hankook Tire as our latest Founding Partner," said Jason Langwell, Chief Revenue Officer, TMRW Sports, parent company of TGL. "We're eager to work with Hankook on innovative broadcast integrations within TGL's matches that will be unveiled this season and welcoming them to SoFi Center as a hospitality destination for their partners and guests."

The partnership runs for three years, from now through Sept. 30, 2028, and includes unique integrations into TGL's match broadcasts, national ad spots, broadcast-visible feature material incorporated into the competition, digital and social media content, in-venue hospitality, along with other marketing activities and activations.

In addition to Hankook Tire, the Founding Partners include Best Buy, Businessolver, Genesis, and Shriners Children's. Additionally, SoFi is TGL's Presenting Sponsor and Naming Rights Sponsor for the SoFi Center.

Hankook Tire's ongoing investments in the U.S., including its North America headquarters in Nashville and manufacturing facilities in Clarksville, Tenn., combined with strategic partnerships such as the TGL, underscore the company's sustained, long-term commitment to the market. Through these initiatives, Hankook aims to strengthen its leadership position and inspire enthusiasm for driving on roads and now, golf courses.

About TGL presented by SoFi:

Created by TMRW Sports, TGL presented by SoFi features six teams of top PGA TOUR players, including co-founders Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, competing in a season-long, fast-paced competition that brings team golf to primetime. TGL's home is the custom-built SoFi Center, a tech-infused venue on the campus of Palm Beach State College in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. TGL's first season concluded in March 2025 with the awarding of the inaugural SoFi Cup to the league's champion, Atlanta Drive GC, and was recognized with several awards, including the Sloan MIT Sports Analytics Conferences' Alpha Award for Best Sports Innovation and being nominated for SBJ's Sports Business Awards Breakthrough of the Year. In addition to Atlanta Drive, TGL's teams include Boston Common Golf, Jupiter Links Golf Club, Los Angeles Golf Club, New York Golf Club, and The Bay Golf Club, as well as Motor City Golf Club debuting in Season 3, 2027. To learn more about TGL, its teams, rosters, competitive format, schedule, and technology, visit TGLGolf.com.

About Hankook Tire America Corp.

Hankook Tire America Corp. is a growing leader in the U.S. tire market, leveraging investments in technology, manufacturing, and marketing to deliver high-quality, reliable products that are safer for consumers and the environment. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Hankook Tire America Corp. markets and distributes a complete line of high-performance and ultra-high-performance passenger tires, light truck and SUV tires as well as medium truck and bus tires in the United States. Hankook Tire America Corp. is a subsidiary of Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd., a Forbes Global 2000 company headquartered in Seoul, Korea.

About ANC

ANC is a dynamic, independent sports entertainment agency that has worked with premier brands worldwide for over 25 years to provide cutting-edge multimedia advertising solutions, services, and execution. ANC's iconic partners include the San Francisco 49ers, Baltimore Ravens, MetLife Stadium - Home to the Giants and Jets, Westfield World Trade Center, Fenway Sports Group, World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers, Joe Gibbs Racing, Pacers Sports & Entertainment, Cleveland's Rocket Arena, Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers, Philadelphia's Xfinity Mobile Arena, and numerous college sports venues across the United States. To learn more, visit www.anc.com.

SOURCE Hankook Tire America Corp.