Hankook Tire Returns to SEMA 2025, Highlighting Full Dynapro Lineup for SUV and Light Truck Performance

Designed for performance on and off-road, the complete Dynapro product portfolio is on display at Hankook's booth, #81260

Live Donut Media experiences and King of the Hammers (KOH) partner and ambassador vehicles featured

Dynapro portfolio features the very best of performance and design

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hankook Tire returns to the annual SEMA Show this week, the premier annual trade show for aftermarket automotive manufacturers. For a third consecutive year, Hankook Tire's Dynapro product line takes center stage with a full complement of on and off-road products specially designed for SUV and off-road vehicles. Specific off-road products, including Hankook's Dynapro AT2 Xtreme, XT, and MT2, are featured across a range of enthusiast builds on display at this year's booth.

As an extension of Hankook Tire's partnership with Donut Media, the popular automotive entertainment channel will host a two-day activation at SEMA to engage fans through on-site Dynapro content promotion and engagement activities. Members of the Donut team will join Hankook's booth for a fan meet-and-greet on November 4, followed by a live podcast recording on November 5. Podcast hosts will actively engage with audiences through on-the-spot interactions and Q&As on off-road topics, including Dynapro, in addition to regular programming tailored to SEMA.

The booth will feature customized SUVs and pickups fitted with a range of Dynapro on-road and off-road products, along with racing vehicles from KOH-sponsored drivers.

Alongside Hankook Tire's comprehensive off-road-focused Dynapro lineup, which includes the Dynapro MT2, AT2 Xtreme, and XT, Hankook will also showcase its newly launched on-road engineered Dynapro evo AS and Dynapro HT2. With its full portfolio of Dynapro SUV and light truck offerings on display, event attendees can experience firsthand the innovative technology designed to perform across a wide spectrum of on- and off-road environments.

"The SEMA Show is not just an event, it's a unique opportunity to connect innovation with industry," said Rob Williams, President, Hankook Tire America Corp. "We look forward to SEMA every year, and this year is no exception as we continue to bring the very best of performance, design and partnership to the automotive aftermarket industry. We are thrilled to showcase to visitors how our full Dynapro line of tires are capable of all-terrain adventures, mountain crawls, and all the roads in between."

Visit Hankook Tire at SEMA Show, Las Vegas Convention Center, in the Silver Lot, Booth 81260, for the duration of the event (November 4-7, 2025).

