Hankook Tire Debuts its First Trailer Tire, the Vantra Trailer

The Vantra Trailer will be released in nine sizes, while the Vantra Trailer for high loads (TH31) will be released in three sizes. The products are built to perform on vehicles such as campers, fifth wheel trailers, travel trailers, flatbed/hauling trailers, boat trailers and horse trailers, and are engineered to deliver exceptional durability and stability under heavy-duty conditions.

The Vantra Trailer features a high stiffness pattern block and decoupling grooves optimized for heavy-duty performance. Its structure is built for enhanced durability and stability as well as improved traction in all road conditions.

The Vantra Trailer for high loads (TH31) is designed with a main zig-zag groove that provides excellent traction and water drainage under various road conditions, as well as asymmetric grooves that helps eject stones. The tire also features an all-steel radial structure for maximum durability as well as a new compound mixing system called Innovation Mixing System (IMS) that minimizes disconnection of polymer chains and oxidation for enhanced durability.

"We're committed to offering tire products that enable consumers to enjoy the freedom of the open road – and the adventure of the great outdoors. Ideal for boat, cargo, RV and other types of trailers, the Vantra Trailer products offer outdoor enthusiasts the same high level of quality and performance as our passenger, SUV and light truck tires," said Curtis Brison, Vice President of PCLT Sales. "We are eager to enter this segment and look forward to serving the market with our new and innovative Vantra Trailer products."

"As our first-ever products in the Trailer Tire segment, we wanted to develop tires that would deliver exceptional performance and stability in heavy duty conditions," said Kijong Kil, Vice President of RE Development. "Both products are designed to withstand heavy loads and perform on a variety of road conditions, which are essential for trailer applications."

The Vantra Trailer tires are now available as of April 1, 2021.

Available Vantra Trailer Sizes:

Pattern M Code Size Vantra Trailer 2021432 ST175/80R13 Vantra Trailer 2021433 ST185/80R13 Vantra Trailer 2021434 ST205/75R14 Vantra Trailer 2021435 ST215/75R14 Vantra Trailer 2021436 ST205/75R15 Vantra Trailer 2021437 ST225/75R15 Vantra Trailer 2021438 ST235/80R16 Vantra Trailer 2021439 ST235/85R16 Vantra Trailer 2021440 ST255/85R16 Vantra Trailer (TH31) 3003734 ST235/85R16 Vantra Trailer (TH31) 3003760 ST235/80R16 Vantra Trailer (TH31) 3003761 ST225/90R16

About Hankook Tire America Corp.

Hankook Tire America Corp. is a growing leader in the U.S. tire market, leveraging investments in technology, manufacturing and marketing to deliver high-quality, reliable products that are safer for consumers and the environment. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Hankook America markets and distributes a complete line of high-performance and ultra-high-performance passenger tires, light truck and SUV tires as well as medium truck and bus tires in the United States. Hankook Tire America is a subsidiary of Hankook Tire Co., Ltd., a Forbes Global 2000 company headquartered in Seoul, Korea.

