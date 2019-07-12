Hankook Tire Entertained Baseball Fans During 2019 MLB All-Star Week

Leading up to the All-Star Game Presented by Mastercard, on July 9 at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Hankook hosted fans at its booth at PLAY BALL PARK – the world's largest and most playable baseball and softball field. As well as enjoying special prizes and baseball-themed Hankook merchandise, fans were given a chance to mimic their on-field heroes by pretending to celebrate a game-winning home run and showing off their best bat flip celebration at Hankook's 'Bat Flip' simulator booth.

Using a custom 360-degree panoramic video arm assembly, fans were asked to step up to the plate and demonstrate their own creative bat flip enactments while the camera apparatus circled, capturing all angles and flair. As an additional keepsake, their video was sent to an email of their choice within minutes of stepping off the plate and encouraged to share to their own social channels and upon tagging Hankook would be entered for a chance to win additional items and merchandise.

Over the weekend, social media influencer and "future big-leeger" Domingo Ayala joined in on the bat flip action, showing off his own over the top skills at the plate. In typical Domingo fashion, the baseball comedian posed for photos, signed "Autografs" on Hankook branded merchandise and gave a handful of lucky fans an authentic Hankook branded Louisville Slugger Bat. Never missing an opportunity to inject his own personality and enthusiasm, Domingo stepped up and proceeded to show all "future big-leegers how to bat flip the rite way!" As a grand finale to the opening weekend, Domingo surprised an unsuspecting father and son with tickets to the All-Star Game, which will be included in Hankook's upcoming All-Star Week recap content series on social media.

For the main event, Hankook also hosted an honored military veteran at the MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard as part of its relationship with DAV (Disabled American Veterans).

"All-Star Week celebrates the best of America's pastime, and Hankook is proud to be a part of this special event again in 2019," said Hankook Tire America Corp. President Hosung Suh. "Hankook not only delivers great rides for drivers around the country, but also on the baseball field in partnership with MLB. We're pleased that we could honor those who served by hosting a member of the DAV to this week's festivities."

For more information about Hankook and its activations with MLB, visit HankookUSA on Facebook (www.facebook.com/hankooktireusa), Twitter (@HankookTireUSA ) and Instagram (@HankookTireUSA).

About Hankook Tire America Corp.

Hankook Tire America Corp. is a growing leader in the U.S. tire market, leveraging investments in technology, manufacturing and marketing to deliver high-quality, reliable products that are safer for consumers and the environment. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Hankook America markets and distributes a complete line of high-performance and ultra-high-performance passenger tires, light truck and SUV tires as well as medium truck and bus tires in the United States. Hankook Tire America is a subsidiary of Hankook Tire Co., Ltd., a Forbes Global 2000 company headquartered in Seoul, Korea, and led by President and CEO Hyun Bum Cho.

SOURCE Hankook Tire America Corp.

Related Links

http://www.hankooktire.com/us

