Hankook Tire Extends Partnership with MLB

"Our partnership with MLB over the last three years has enabled us to successfully reach key audiences and grow our brand in the U.S. market," said Sooil Lee, President and CEO of Hankook Tire. "Just as MLB evokes excitement and enthusiasm in its fans and players, Hankook Tire seeks to enhance excitement and enthusiasm for driving among Americans. We are thrilled to continue this partnership and connect with MLB fans through the shared lens of passion."

Hankook will also continue its partnership with World Series Champion and 8-time All-Star Pitcher Clayton Kershaw. Hankook first debuted its ad campaign with Kershaw during the 2020 season, which included two multimedia spots, Perfect Pitch and Long Catch.

Hankook Tire's MLB partnership is one of the company's many strategies to grow its presence as an industry leader in the U.S. market. In addition to its partnership with MLB, Hankook is also investing heavily in R&D to develop high-quality, technologically advanced products to be produced at its North American Plant in Clarksville, Tennessee. Hankook has also recently begun plans to expand its Tennessee Plant, which will double its annual production capacity from 5.5 million to over 10 million tires annually.

Through the partnership, Hankook will utilize MLB marks in marketing activities, giveaways, consumer promotions and events. The company will also engage U.S. consumers through virtual advertisements behind home plate in national broadcasts during the Postseason.

About Hankook Tire America Corp.

Hankook Tire America Corp. is a growing leader in the U.S. tire market, leveraging investments in technology, manufacturing and marketing to deliver high-quality, reliable products that are safer for consumers and the environment. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Hankook America markets and distributes a complete line of high-performance and ultra-high-performance passenger tires, light truck and SUV tires as well as medium truck and bus tires in the United States. Hankook Tire America is a subsidiary of Hankook & Company Co., Ltd., a Forbes Global 2000 company headquartered in Seoul, Korea.

