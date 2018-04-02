Hankook Tire Introduces State-of-the-Art KINERGY ST Tire

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hankook Tire is expanding its passenger tire segment with the release of the KINERGY ST (H735), a standard touring all-season tire designed for long tread life and smooth handling. The company will manufacture the KINERGY ST at its flagship U.S. manufacturing plant in Tennessee and at other plants in its worldwide network.
The KINERGY ST features a Dual-Filler system that ensures low rolling resistance for improved tread life and offers well-balanced dry and wet handling performance. It also provides an optimized tread block stiffness that enhances durability and tread uniformity for improved handling and mileage.
A rigid center rib offers excellent grip for outstanding dry handling and braking performance. Circumferential four-channel wide grooves provide maximum water evacuation for better wet traction, and an optimized sipe design improves riding comfort and reduces road and pass-by noise.
Additional KINERGY ST features and offers include:
- Optimized 70,000-mile warranty that includes road hazard coverage
- 30-day free trial for guaranteed customer satisfaction
- A UTQG rating of 680/A/A
Certain sizes of the tire are available April 1 through Hankook-certified dealers, while other sizes will be available soon. For more details on Hankook's new KINERGY ST tire, visit hankooktire.com/us.
About Hankook Tire America Corp.
Hankook Tire America Corp. is a growing leader in the U.S. tire market, leveraging investments in technology, manufacturing and marketing to deliver high-quality, reliable products that are safer for consumers and the environment. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Hankook America markets and distributes a complete line of high-performance and ultra-high-performance passenger tires, light truck and SUV tires, as well as medium truck and bus tires in the United States. Hankook America is a subsidiary of Hankook Tire Co., Ltd., a Forbes 2000 company headquartered in Seoul, Korea and led by CEO Soo Il Lee.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hankook-tire-introduces-state-of-the-art-kinergy-st-tire-300622352.html
SOURCE Hankook Tire America Corp.
Share this article