Hankook Tire Introduces State-of-the-Art KINERGY ST Tire

The KINERGY ST features a Dual-Filler system that ensures low rolling resistance for improved tread life and offers well-balanced dry and wet handling performance. It also provides an optimized tread block stiffness that enhances durability and tread uniformity for improved handling and mileage.

A rigid center rib offers excellent grip for outstanding dry handling and braking performance. Circumferential four-channel wide grooves provide maximum water evacuation for better wet traction, and an optimized sipe design improves riding comfort and reduces road and pass-by noise.

Additional KINERGY ST features and offers include:

Optimized 70,000-mile warranty that includes road hazard coverage

30-day free trial for guaranteed customer satisfaction

A UTQG rating of 680/A/A

Certain sizes of the tire are available April 1 through Hankook-certified dealers, while other sizes will be available soon. For more details on Hankook's new KINERGY ST tire, visit hankooktire.com/us.

About Hankook Tire America Corp.

Hankook Tire America Corp. is a growing leader in the U.S. tire market, leveraging investments in technology, manufacturing and marketing to deliver high-quality, reliable products that are safer for consumers and the environment. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Hankook America markets and distributes a complete line of high-performance and ultra-high-performance passenger tires, light truck and SUV tires, as well as medium truck and bus tires in the United States. Hankook America is a subsidiary of Hankook Tire Co., Ltd., a Forbes 2000 company headquartered in Seoul, Korea and led by CEO Soo Il Lee.

