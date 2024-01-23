Hankook Tire Launches Kinergy XP for All-Season, Grand Touring Comfort and Control

Designed for wide range of sedans and SUVs, Kinergy XP delivers outstanding performance in a variety of weather conditions, enhanced quietness and reliable longevity with 75,000-mile treadwear warranty

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global tire maker Hankook Tire today announced the latest in its Kinergy line of products, the Kinergy XP. Designed to deliver control and comfort in all seasons, Kinergy XP is the first Grand Touring tire in the Kinergy line-up designed for compact, medium, and large and high-performance SUVs, as well as sedans.

Hankook Tire Kinergy XP

"All-season tires need to perform reliably in a variety of weather and road conditions," said Rob Williams, President, Hankook Tire America Corp. "Our latest all-season Grand Touring tire, Kinergy XP is designed to do just that – with improved wet and snow braking performance. In addition to these handling enhancements, drivers can look forward to enjoying a more comfortable and quiet ride with longer treadlife that we're backing with a 75,000-mile warranty."

Hankook's Kinergy tires are built to meet the everyday needs of drivers with well-balanced performance and ride quality in all-season and all-weather environments, and are designed for a wide range of vehicles from compacts and sedans to medium and large SUVs. Kinergy XP joins other leading Kinergy tires such as the all-weather Kinergy 4S2, the premium touring all-season Kinergy PT for passenger and crossover vehicles, and the standard all-weather touring Kinergy ST.

Kinergy XP has been engineered to perform year-round in most weather conditions, including rain and light snow, while maximizing cabin comfort and longevity of the tire. To tackle these conditions and meet the needs of drivers, Kinergy XP tires feature innovations such as:

A new all-season performance compound with advanced silica, which improves wet handling by 6 percent and wet braking by 2 percent, compared to its predecessor

with advanced silica, which improves wet handling by 6 percent and wet braking by 2 percent, compared to its predecessor Outstanding performance on snowy roads thanks to increased sipe density, 3D sipes and beveled edges on shoulder grooves that improve snow acceleration by 15 percent and snow braking by 14 percent, compared to its predecessor

thanks to increased sipe density, 3D sipes and beveled edges on shoulder grooves that improve snow acceleration by 15 percent and snow braking by 14 percent, compared to its predecessor Treadlife that lasts up to 20 percent longer compared to its predecessor thanks to Corvex Tread Radius Technology to provide even tread wear, high flexible materials to maintain flexibility and an optimized foot shape

compared to its predecessor thanks to Corvex Tread Radius Technology to provide even tread wear, high flexible materials to maintain flexibility and an optimized foot shape A reduction in cabin noise of up to 5 percent compared to major competitors as a result of knurling technology, expanding shoulder grooves and optimized multi-pitch sequencing to reduce tread pattern noise

Kinergy XP will be available beginning January 2024 in 41 sizes ranging from 16 to 20 inches, with additional sizes to be introduced at a later date. Kinergy XP comes with a road hazard warranty, 30-day-free trial and a 75,000-mile limited treadwear warranty. For more information, visit the Kinergy XP product page.

About Hankook Tire America Corp.

Hankook Tire America Corp. is a growing leader in the U.S. tire market, leveraging investments in technology, manufacturing and marketing to deliver high-quality, reliable products that are safer for consumers and the environment. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Hankook Tire America Corp. markets and distributes a complete line of high-performance and ultra-high-performance passenger tires, light truck and SUV tires as well as medium truck and bus tires in the United States. Hankook Tire America Corp. is a subsidiary of Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd., a Forbes Global 2000 company headquartered in Seoul, Korea.

