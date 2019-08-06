Hankook Tire Named Presenting Sponsor of Kershaw's Challenge 7th Annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose Celebrity Tournament

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium tire maker Hankook Tire, the Official Tire of Major League Baseball, today announced that it will be the presenting sponsor for Kershaw's Challenge 7th Annual PingPong4Purpose event at Dodger Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 8. The celebrity tournament is the signature fundraiser of Clayton Kershaw, 8-time Major League Baseball All-Star and his wife, Ellen Kershaw, raising support for education, wellness, and community programs for youth and families.

Tirelessly dedicated to serving the needs of vulnerable and at-risk children and neighborhoods in the U.S. and abroad since 2011, Kershaw's Challenge has worked with 14 beneficiary organizations to build schools, playgrounds, and homes for children, served children through after-school programs and baseball camps, helped families in foster care and more. PingPong4Purpose features intense ping pong face-offs with stars from sports, film/television/music entertainment, additional competitors, family, friends, sponsors and supporters. This year the event will be honoring multiple GRAMMY®, ACM and CMA Award-winner Brad Paisley and actress, producer, and best-selling author Kimberly Williams-Paisley on stage with the Kershaw's Challenge Impact Award, and multiple EMMY® and Tony Award-winner Bryan Cranston will be the emcee. The event will also include poker, a silent auction, games and other festivities, and the Kershaw's Challenge Giving Board, where guests are encouraged to give at the event.

This year's PingPong4Purpose will support Kershaw's Challenge beneficiaries empowering children and communities in Los Angeles, the Dominican Republic, and Africa. Collectively, the beneficiaries are the Dream Center, Just Keep Livin Foundation, Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation, International Justice Mission, Both Ends Believing, and Arise Africa, whose endeavors will fuel new parks and classrooms, after-school programs, and programs helping sex trafficking victims and orphaned children.

"As an MLB All-Star Clayton has used his platform to bring at-risk children's needs to the forefront and his philanthropy and charitable efforts have been exemplary in supporting communities in the U.S. and around the world for years," said Sooman Choi, Vice President of Marketing, Hankook Tire America Corp. "We're proud to play a part in this year's event as he and Ellen bring together some of Los Angeles' favorite personalities together to support and raise awareness of those in need."

"Kershaw's Challenge is able to give away funds to our beneficiaries because we have such a wide base of support," said Ellen and Clayton Kershaw. "We're grateful to our sponsors, including Hankook Tire, for helping PingPong4Purpose to serve such a great purpose and bring fun to our guests in doing so. This year's event is shaping up to be our best yet!"

About Hankook Tire America Corp.

Hankook Tire America Corp. is a growing leader in the U.S. tire market, leveraging investments in technology, manufacturing and marketing to deliver high-quality, reliable products that are safer for consumers and the environment. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Hankook America markets and distributes a complete line of high-performance and ultra-high-performance passenger tires, light truck and SUV tires as well as medium truck and bus tires in the United States. Hankook Tire America is a subsidiary of Hankook Tire Co., Ltd., a Forbes Global 2000 company headquartered in Seoul, Korea, and led by President and CEO Hyun Bum Cho.

About Kershaw's Challenge

Clayton and Ellen Kershaw founded Kershaw's Challenge with one goal: To challenge and encourage people to use whatever passion, purpose or talent that they have been given to make an impact on the lives of others in need. The charity partners with organizations both locally and abroad to renew hope one life at a time. In addition to fostering strong connections in the Los Angeles and Dallas communities, the Kershaws work closely with organizations in Zambia and the Dominican Republic who are on the front lines of making life better for children.

In 2012, Clayton was recognized with MLB's highest humanitarian honor, the Roberto Clemente Award, in recognition of the work he's done for communities in Zambia, Los Angeles and Dallas. That quality of character and dedication to giving back to others also led to him being honored with the Branch Rickey Award in 2013. As his career progresses, Clayton is even more cognizant of his unique platform to give back to others and make an impact in the lives of vulnerable children. Clayton and Ellen are excited to build upon such recognition and further expand their charitable reach. For more information, visit www.kershawschallenge.com.

