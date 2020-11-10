Hankook Tire Offers Consumers Savings on Premium Winter and All-Weather Products

"Ahead of the winter season, it's important that our vehicles are prepared to take on snow and icy conditions, and that starts with having the right tires," said Curtis Brison, Hankook Tire's Vice President of Passenger and Light Truck Sales. "That's why we are pleased to offer consumers deals on three of our premium winter and all-weather tires through our 2020 Great Winter Promotion."

Qualifying patterns included in the Great Winter Promotion are:

Rebate Amount / Products Product Description $70 Kinergy 4S2 (H750) 3PMSF rated all-weather tire *NEW* $40 Winter i*pike (RW11) On-and-off-road winter tire $40 Winter i*cept evo2 SUV (W320) Ultra high-performance winter tire

About Hankook Tire America Corp.

Hankook Tire America Corp. is a growing leader in the U.S. tire market, leveraging investments in technology, manufacturing and marketing to deliver high-quality, reliable products that are safer for consumers and the environment. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Hankook America markets and distributes a complete line of high-performance and ultra-high-performance passenger tires, light truck and SUV tires as well as medium truck and bus tires in the United States. Hankook Tire America is a subsidiary of Hankook Tire Co., Ltd., a Forbes Global 2000 company headquartered in Seoul, Korea.

