Hankook Tire Partners with Cumberland River Compact to Support Clean Waterways

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global tire manufacturer Hankook Tire has partnered with Nashville-based Cumberland River Compact, a non-profit organization dedicated to protecting the health and enjoyment of the Cumberland River basin's waterways. Hankook's support of the Compact underscores the company's commitment to its local community, and to driving forward sustainability initiatives around the world.

To kick off the partnership, the Cumberland River Compact hosted an information session last week to further educate Hankook employees on how to have a positive impact on protecting waterways.

"The Cumberland River flows through the heart of Nashville, the home of our North American headquarters," said Rob Williams, President, Hankook Tire America Corp. "Our commitment to our local community extends to the environment, especially as we hone our focus on global sustainability. We are proud to partner with the Cumberland River Compact to make a difference throughout the coming year."

To kick off the partnership, the Cumberland River Compact hosted an information session last week to further educate Hankook employees on how to have a positive impact on protecting waterways. Through Hankook's partnership, employees will also participate in various volunteer efforts throughout the year, including a stream cleanup early next month in North Nashville.

In addition, Hankook has signed on as a sponsor of the Compact's flagship event, Hellbender on the River, a festive evening of live music and local food to celebrate the streams and rivers of the Cumberland River watershed. This year's event takes place on May 28 at the Platz at Neuhoff in Nashville and supports water stewardship in the Cumberland River basin.

"The Compact's mission is to provide clean and abundant freshwater to the three million people and thousands of species residing in the Cumberland River basin," said Meagan Hall, the Cumberland River Compact's Development and Communications Director. "Hankook's support of Hellbender on the River and participation in water stewardship events like stream cleanups and tree planting not only help critical work to be accomplished, but also help to spread the word about the importance of caring for our local waterways."

About Hankook Tire America Corp.

Hankook Tire America Corp. is a growing leader in the U.S. tire market, leveraging investments in technology, manufacturing, and marketing to deliver high-quality, reliable products that are safer for consumers and the environment. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Hankook Tire America Corp. markets and distributes a complete line of high-performance and ultra-high-performance passenger tires, light truck and SUV tires as well as medium truck and bus tires in the United States. Hankook Tire America Corp. is a subsidiary of Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd., a Forbes Global 2000 company headquartered in Seoul, Korea.

SOURCE Hankook Tire America Corp.