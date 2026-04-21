2026 Long Drive Rebate: New Rebate from Hankook Tire Offers Up to $100 Savings

Hankook's latest rebate offers savings on popular SUV, light truck, EV, and performance tires built for the "Long Drive"

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To help drivers "spring" into warmer weather on a new set of tires, leading global tire maker Hankook Tire announced its latest rebate program, "2026 Long Drive." Through May 31, 2026, consumers who purchase four eligible tires can receive up to a $100 prepaid Visa card on many of the most popular Hankook and Laufenn tires for SUVs, light trucks, EVs, and passenger vehicles.

The Hankook Tire Long Drive rebate runs through May 31, 2026. Consumers who purchase four eligible tires can receive up to a $100 prepaid Visa card on many of the most popular Hankook and Laufenn tires for SUVs, light trucks, EVs, and passenger vehicles.

Hankook is offering a $100 rebate on all Hankook Dynapro tires, designed for SUVs and light trucks with strong driving performance and reliable braking to keep drivers safe in all weather and road conditions, including the new Dynapro evo AS and Dynapro HT2. For drivers looking for tires for their high-performance SUVs, the Dynapro evo AS provides all-season durability, while the Dynapro HT2 offers year-round comfort on the highway.

As Hankook Tire continues innovating to help support the next generation of electric vehicles with maximum performance and efficiency, drivers can receive a $100 rebate on all Hankook iON products. The iON evo AS and iON evo AS SUV offer all-season performance, and the iON HT is the newest member of the iON family for electric light-duty trucks, combining all-season durability with low rolling resistance for cabin comfort and versatility on the road.

Drivers looking to maximize the potential of their high-performance vehicles can save on a set of the Ventus S1 AS tires for all-season traction, or the Ventus evo tires for unmatched sports performance. Purchasing a set of either tire comes with a $100 rebate.

The "2026 Long Drive" rebate also offers $70 back on the new Laufenn X Fit AT2, an all-terrain addition to the Laufenn lineup that delivers rugged off-road capability and versatility for comfortable driving on any road. Drivers can receive a $40 rebate on all other Laufenn tires.

Eligible products under the "2026 Long Drive" rebate include:

Rebate

Amount Product Product Description $100 Hankook Dynapro evo AS High-performance all-season designed for the luxury SUV category Hankook Dynapro HT2 All-season highway SUV/ light truck tire for year-round comfort and durability Hankook Dynapro HPX All-season premium touring designed for SUVs Hankook Dynapro AT2 Xtreme All-season, all-terrain performance designed for light trucks and SUVs Hankook Dynapro XT Off-road, all-season performance designed for rugged terrains Hankook Dynapro MT2 All-season designed for off-road traction on light trucks and SUVs Hankook Dynapro HP2 All-season, high-performance for luxury SUVs Hankook Dynapro HT Original all-season designed for highway performance Hankook Dynapro AT2 All-season tire for off-road traction on all terrains Hankook iON HT All-season EV performance designed for Light Trucks Hankook iON evo AS All-season EV high-performance Hankook iON evo AS SUV All-season EV performance designed for SUVs Hankook iON evo High-performance EV tire with precision handling Hankook iON evo SUV High-performance EV tire with precision designed for SUVs Hankook iON i*cept Winter-ready EV performance with enhanced grip Hankook iON i*cept SUV Winter-ready EV performance with enhanced grip for SUVs Hankook iON Nordic ice EVolutionized to perform in extreme winter conditions Hankook iON Nordic ice SUV EVolutionized to perform in extreme winter conditions designed for SUVs Hankook Ventus S1 AS High-performance all-season tire for year-round sport driving Hankook Ventus evo UHP summer tire for unmatched sports driving $70 Laufenn X FIT AT2 *NEW All-season, all-terrain designed for light truck & SUVs $40 Laufenn X FIT HP High-performance, all-season tire designed for SUVs Laufenn X FIT HT All-season, highway terrain designed for light truck & SUVs Laufenn X FIT AT All-season, all-terrain designed for light truck & SUVs Laufenn X FIT Van All-season designed for light trucks and commercial vans Laufenn S FIT AS Ultra-high-performance all-season designed for handling and high speed Laufenn G FIT AS All-season touring designed with extended tread life Laufenn G FIT 4S All-season touring designed with extended tread life Laufenn i FIT Ice Studdable winter tires for handling on snowy and icy roads

For more information on the Hankook 2026 Long Drive Rebate, please visit the Hankook rebate website.

About Hankook Tire America Corp.

Hankook Tire America Corp. is a growing leader in the U.S. tire market, leveraging investments in technology, manufacturing and marketing to deliver high-quality, reliable products that are safer for consumers and the environment. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Hankook Tire America Corp. markets and distributes a complete line of high-performance and ultra-high-performance passenger tires, light truck and SUV tires as well as medium truck and bus tires in the United States. Hankook Tire America Corp. is a subsidiary of Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd., a Forbes Global 2000 company headquartered in Seoul, Korea.

SOURCE Hankook Tire America Corp.