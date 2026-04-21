2026 Long Drive Rebate: New Rebate from Hankook Tire Offers Up to $100 Savings

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Hankook Tire America Corp.

Apr 21, 2026, 16:13 ET

  • Hankook's latest rebate offers savings on popular SUV, light truck, EV, and performance tires built for the "Long Drive"

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To help drivers "spring" into warmer weather on a new set of tires, leading global tire maker Hankook Tire announced its latest rebate program, "2026 Long Drive." Through May 31, 2026, consumers who purchase four eligible tires can receive up to a $100 prepaid Visa card on many of the most popular Hankook and Laufenn tires for SUVs, light trucks, EVs, and passenger vehicles.

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The Hankook Tire Long Drive rebate runs through May 31, 2026. Consumers who purchase four eligible tires can receive up to a $100 prepaid Visa card on many of the most popular Hankook and Laufenn tires for SUVs, light trucks, EVs, and passenger vehicles.
The Hankook Tire Long Drive rebate runs through May 31, 2026. Consumers who purchase four eligible tires can receive up to a $100 prepaid Visa card on many of the most popular Hankook and Laufenn tires for SUVs, light trucks, EVs, and passenger vehicles.

Hankook is offering a $100 rebate on all Hankook Dynapro tires, designed for SUVs and light trucks with strong driving performance and reliable braking to keep drivers safe in all weather and road conditions, including the new Dynapro evo AS and Dynapro HT2. For drivers looking for tires for their high-performance SUVs, the Dynapro evo AS provides all-season durability, while the Dynapro HT2 offers year-round comfort on the highway.

As Hankook Tire continues innovating to help support the next generation of electric vehicles with maximum performance and efficiency, drivers can receive a $100 rebate on all Hankook iON products. The iON evo AS and iON evo AS SUV offer all-season performance, and the iON HT is the newest member of the iON family for electric light-duty trucks, combining all-season durability with low rolling resistance for cabin comfort and versatility on the road.

Drivers looking to maximize the potential of their high-performance vehicles can save on a set of the Ventus S1 AS tires for all-season traction, or the Ventus evo tires for unmatched sports performance. Purchasing a set of either tire comes with a $100 rebate.

The "2026 Long Drive" rebate also offers $70 back on the new Laufenn X Fit AT2, an all-terrain addition to the Laufenn lineup that delivers rugged off-road capability and versatility for comfortable driving on any road. Drivers can receive a $40 rebate on all other Laufenn tires.

Eligible products under the "2026 Long Drive" rebate include:

Rebate
Amount

Product

Product Description

$100

Hankook Dynapro evo AS

High-performance all-season designed for the luxury SUV category

Hankook Dynapro HT2

All-season highway SUV/ light truck tire for year-round comfort and durability

Hankook Dynapro HPX

All-season premium touring designed for SUVs

Hankook Dynapro AT2 Xtreme

All-season, all-terrain performance designed for light trucks and SUVs

Hankook Dynapro XT

Off-road, all-season performance designed for rugged terrains

Hankook Dynapro MT2

All-season designed for off-road traction on light trucks and SUVs

Hankook Dynapro HP2

All-season, high-performance for luxury SUVs

Hankook Dynapro HT

Original all-season designed for highway performance

Hankook Dynapro AT2

All-season tire for off-road traction on all terrains

Hankook iON HT

All-season EV performance designed for Light Trucks

Hankook iON evo AS

All-season EV high-performance

Hankook iON evo AS SUV

All-season EV performance designed for SUVs

Hankook iON evo

High-performance EV tire with precision handling

Hankook iON evo SUV

High-performance EV tire with precision designed for SUVs

Hankook iON i*cept

Winter-ready EV performance with enhanced grip

Hankook iON i*cept SUV

Winter-ready EV performance with enhanced grip for SUVs

Hankook iON Nordic ice

EVolutionized to perform in extreme winter conditions

Hankook iON Nordic ice SUV

EVolutionized to perform in extreme winter conditions designed for SUVs

Hankook Ventus S1 AS

High-performance all-season tire for year-round sport driving

Hankook Ventus evo

UHP summer tire for unmatched sports driving

$70

Laufenn X FIT AT2 *NEW

All-season, all-terrain designed for light truck & SUVs

$40

Laufenn X FIT HP

High-performance, all-season tire designed for SUVs

Laufenn X FIT HT

All-season, highway terrain designed for light truck & SUVs

Laufenn X FIT AT

All-season, all-terrain designed for light truck & SUVs

Laufenn X FIT Van

All-season designed for light trucks and commercial vans

Laufenn S FIT AS

Ultra-high-performance all-season designed for handling and high speed

Laufenn G FIT AS

All-season touring designed with extended tread life

Laufenn G FIT 4S

All-season touring designed with extended tread life

Laufenn i FIT Ice

Studdable winter tires for handling on snowy and icy roads

For more information on the Hankook 2026 Long Drive Rebate, please visit the Hankook rebate website.

About Hankook Tire America Corp.
Hankook Tire America Corp. is a growing leader in the U.S. tire market, leveraging investments in technology, manufacturing and marketing to deliver high-quality, reliable products that are safer for consumers and the environment. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Hankook Tire America Corp. markets and distributes a complete line of high-performance and ultra-high-performance passenger tires, light truck and SUV tires as well as medium truck and bus tires in the United States. Hankook Tire America Corp. is a subsidiary of Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd., a Forbes Global 2000 company headquartered in Seoul, Korea.

SOURCE Hankook Tire America Corp.

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