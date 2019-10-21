Hankook Tire Partners with Love's Travel Stops and Speedco

Designed to reduce fuel and increase total mileage, the e3 MAX AL21 , e3 MAX DL21 , and e3 MAX TL21 TBR tires will be available at Love's, offering the full breadth of fleet services – steer, drive and trailer tires. Designed through Hankook Tire's Smartec manufacturing process – the backbone of its continued commitment to innovation and fleets across America – each of these tires focus on the main performance factors of safety, mileage, anti-chip and cut, retreadability, and traction.

"We are thrilled to be part of Love's strong network to further help professional truck drivers stay safe on the road," said Rob Williams, Senior Director of TBR Sales, Hankook Tire America. "These three TBR tires cover fleets' needs, axle-to-axle, all of which are SmartWay approved and designed to be dependable and go the distance."

Working to extend the lifetime of each tire, Hankook developed a durable and efficient casing along with optimized bead profile enabling superior retreadability. Specific design elements around rolling resistance, weight distribution, and rubber compounds provide significant returns on performance in the fuel efficiency and traction categories.

"We continually strive to provide customers with the best options to fit their needs," said Dan Jensen, Love's director of tire sales and services. "Hankook is recognized as one of the premier tire brands so we're excited to add them to our world-class set of offerings. Our goal is to offer best-in-class value, service, and pricing to our customers in all we do, so adding Hankook to our offerings certainly falls in line with that."

As part of the partnership Hankook and Love's are offering savings up to $110 on a set of two Hankook steer tires and up to $240 on a set of eight Hankook drive and trailer tires at the more than 350 Love's locations across the United States. A purchase of the two Hankook steer tires also includes a tire balance.

This partnership represents a fundamental step in growing the Hankook brand and continuing to serve key fleets across the country. At Hankook, the commitment towards becoming a tier-one nationally recognized brand is stronger than ever. The partnership allows Love's to continue its drive to be known as the go-to name when it comes to the tire needs of professional drivers, from the actual tire to maintenance and services.

About Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores

Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores is the nation's industry-leading travel stop network with 500 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 25,000 people. Love's provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love's has more than 350 truck service centers, which include on-site and stand-alone Speedco and Love's Truck Tire Care locations. Love's and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network. Love's is committed to providing customers with "Clean Places, Friendly Faces" at every stop. To learn more, visit loves.com.

About Hankook Tire America Corp.

Hankook Tire America Corp. is a growing leader in the U.S. tire market, leveraging investments in technology, manufacturing and marketing to deliver high-quality, reliable products that are safer for consumers and the environment. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Hankook America markets and distributes a complete line of high-performance and ultra-high-performance passenger tires, light truck and SUV tires as well as medium truck and bus tires in the United States. Hankook Tire America is a subsidiary of Hankook Tire Co., Ltd., a Forbes Global 2000 company headquartered in Seoul, Korea, and led by President and CEO Hyun Bum Cho.

SOURCE Hankook Tire America Corp.

Related Links

http://www.hankooktire.com/us

