Hankook Tire Publishes its 12th Annual 2020/21 ESG Report

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global leading tire company Hankook Tire published its 2020/21 ESG Report which includes the company's sustainable management activities and achievements in 2020 and its mid- to long-term ESG strategies.

Hankook Tire has been publishing its ESG report since 2010, with the 2020/21 edition marking its 12th issue. The report includes eight major ESG focus points: responsible governance, integrated environmental management, climate change response, community involvement and development, transparency and business ethics, employee value creation, employee safety and health management, and win-win partnership in the supply chain. The highlights section of the report addresses Hankook Tire's major 2020 events as well as goals and strategies for 2030 from eight specialized subcommittees within the ESG committee.

Hankook Tire established itself as an organization dedicated to CSR more than 10 years ago. In 2009, the company launched a CSR Strategy Committee composed of top management levels and a Steering Committee made up of working level employees. The company then set up an EHS integrated management system the following year as the ground for promoting company-wide CSR activities . In 2021, the CSR Committee was renamed the ESG Committee and refocused with the aim of strengthening its ESG management.

Hankook Tire further accelerated its ESG management by conducting sustainable natural rubber policies and E-Circle declarations in 2018. Through eight subcommittees in each field of expertise, the company has been constantly sharing its vision of sustainability with executives and employees and improving its ESG management. By setting challenging goals and collaborating with stakeholders, the company is carrying out a variety of activities to make a positive impact on the society.

In particular, Hankook Tire's donation activities focus on mobility, which sits at the company's core. For example, its Car Sharing Project, which started in 2008, aims to support social welfare institutions nationwide with difficulties in transportation. Hankook Tire donates vehicles to selected institutions every year and by the end of 2021, Hankook Tire will have donated approximately 630 vehicles over the past 14 years.

Based on these initiatives, Hankook Tire has been recognized as a pioneer in sustainable management. Starting with its first inclusion on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices in 2011, the company has been listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) World for five consecutive years from 2016 to 2020. The company has been highly recognized for its excellence in social contribution and supply chain management.

The 2020/21 ESG report is published online and can be accessed anytime, and further supports the company's sustainability initiatives by reducing paper use. Details of Hankook Tire's 2020/21 ESG Report can be found on the Sustainable Management page of Hankook Tire's website at ESG Report | Hankook Tire Global.

About Hankook Tire America Corp.

Hankook Tire America Corp. is a growing leader in the U.S. tire market, leveraging investments in technology, manufacturing and marketing to deliver high-quality, reliable products that are safer for consumers and the environment. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Hankook America markets and distributes a complete line of high-performance and ultra-high-performance passenger tires, light truck and SUV tires as well as medium truck and bus tires in the United States. Hankook Tire America is a subsidiary of Hankook Tire Co., Ltd., a Forbes Global 2000 company headquartered in Seoul, Korea.

