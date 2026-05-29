Earns the 'Excellence in Quality and Delivery Award' at Honda's North America supplier award ceremony

Strengthens partnerships with global automakers based on top-tier technological capabilities and a rigorous quality management system

Demonstrates industry-leading quality competitiveness through consistent and reliable production and supply across all eight global manufacturing facilities

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global tire company Hankook Tire & Technology (Hankook Tire) received the 'Excellence in Quality and Delivery' award at Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co., Ltd.'s '2025 Supplier Excellence Award' ceremony held in Columbus, Ohio, in April.

Hankook Tire receives Honda’s 2025 Supplier Excellence Award. Pictured: Andrew Fealko, Hankook Tire OE Sales Account Manager; Kensuke Oe, President & CEO, Honda Development & Manufacturing America; and Matt Karshis, Hankook Tire Unit Manager OE Sales

Honda annually selects outstanding suppliers in North America through a comprehensive evaluation process based on key criteria including quality and delivery, value, and innovation. This year, a total of 56 suppliers across North America were recognized, with Hankook Tire earning high marks from Honda for its systematic quality management system, stable supply capabilities, and advanced product development competitiveness.

With this latest achievement at the '2025 Supplier Excellence Awards', Hankook Tire has now been honored by Honda a total of five times, following its previous wins for 'Excellence in Value' (2016, 2020) and 'Excellence in Delivery/Value' (2018, 2023).

Hankook Tire has maintained a strong partnership with Honda since 2013 and currently supplies original equipment tires for Honda's key SUV lineup, including the CR-V, HR-V, Pilot, and Passport, as well as major global sedan models such as the Accord and Civic. Building on this recognition, Hankook Tire plans to further deepen its partnership with Honda while leveraging its innovative R&D capabilities and superior quality competitiveness to steadily expand its presence as a premier global brand in the North American market.

Meanwhile, Hankook Tire continues to strengthen its global presence through an integrated quality and technology management system supported by cutting-edge infrastructure, including its headquarters 'Technoplex,' the high-tech R&D center 'Hankook Technodome,' and 'Hankook Technoring,' Asia's largest tire testing track. The company also maintains consistent and reliable manufacturing quality across its eight global manufacturing facilities.

Hankook Tire plans to continue delivering advanced driving experience to customers of more than 50 global automakers, including Honda, through continuous R&D investment and technological innovation enabled by cutting-edge infrastructure. The company also aims to further enhance its integrated quality management system powered by big data and AI-driven technologies.

About Hankook Tire America Corp.

Hankook Tire America Corp. is a growing leader in the U.S. tire market, leveraging investments in technology, manufacturing, and marketing to deliver high-quality, reliable products that are safer for consumers and the environment. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Hankook Tire America Corp. markets and distributes a complete line of high-performance and ultra-high-performance passenger tires, light truck and SUV tires as well as medium truck and bus tires in the United States. Hankook Tire America Corp. is a subsidiary of Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd., a Forbes Global 2000 company headquartered in Seoul, Korea.

SOURCE Hankook Tire America Corp.