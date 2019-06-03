Hankook Tire Releases Great Hit Rebate for Drivers Looking to Score Big on Summer Travel

Consumers who purchase four qualifying Hankook passenger or light truck tires from an authorized Hankook dealer between June 1 and July 14, 2019, are eligible for a mail-in rebate of up to $60. Consumers can submit online at www.hankooktirerebates.com.

"The Great Hit Rebate comes at a perfect time for drivers looking to hit the road or head to the ballpark," said Todd Walker, spokesperson for Hankook Tire America Corp. "We want to ensure that everyone makes it to the first pitch without any bumps in the road. This rebate offers the chance for baseball fans across the country to prepare their vehicles for summer travel with a variety of state-of-the-art tires."

Qualifying tires offered through the 2019 Great Hit mail-in rebate include:

Hankook Dynapro AT2 (RF11) $60 rebate – The newest member of Hankook's all-terrain lineup, the Dynapro AT2 strikes the perfect balance between performance off of the road and traction on it. It features an innovative multi-directional tread design for wet, winter and off-road conditions, with decreased road noise and increased comfort.

Hankook Ventus V12 evo 2 (K120) $60 rebate – Hankook's ultra-high-performance summer tire for passenger cars incorporates a sophisticated sidewall and an advanced tread pattern design for high-speed stability, improved braking performance in wet and dry conditions, and better wear-resistance.

Hankook Dynapro HP2 (RA33) $60 rebate – The Dynapro HP2 is Hankook's light truck/SUV/crossover touring all-season tire developed for drivers looking for dependable year-round performance. Designed to combine excellent ride comfort, long tread wear and low rolling resistance to promote vehicle fuel economy, the Dynapro HP2 tire also delivers all-season traction in dry, wet and wintry conditions.

Hankook Ventus S1 noble 2 (H452) $60 rebate – The ultra-high performance, all-season Ventus S1 noble2 provides efficient water evacuation, offering impressive wet handling and braking. The tire is designed to prevent unwanted road noise and increase cornering grip, while state-of-the-art carving edges provide improved traction in winter conditions.

Hankook Dynapro HT (RH12) $50 rebate – The Dynapro HT provides drivers of light trucks, vans and SUVs with improved all-season traction and lower rolling resistance for improved vehicle fuel economy and longer tread wear.

Hankook KINERGY GT (H436) $50 rebate – Comfortable driving is done best when supported by the Kinergy GT. Whether wet, dry or wintry, it delivers outstanding performance to get you where you want to go.

Hankook KINERGY PT (H737) $50 rebate – The highest-rated tire in its market segment, the Kinergy PT provides low rolling resistance that results in high mileage. It is the first Hankook tire to be made exclusively in the United States and is tailored to the needs of American drivers.

Hankook KINERGY ST (H735) $50 rebate – All on-road conditions can be handled by the new Kinergy ST. Its two wide steel belts and optimized tread block stiffness have it equipped to provide maximum comfort in all seasons.

Hankook Ventus V2 Concept 2 (H457) $50 rebate – A unique tire for unique drivers, the Ventus V2 Concept 2 is perfect for drivers in need of a versatile ride. The dynamic and technical tread design and a new material wide belt offer the optimal tread stiffness and excellent handling performance that has earned this model multiple awards.

For more information, please visit the Hankook rebate site at www.hankooktirerebates.com or visit HankookUSA on Facebook (www.facebook.com/hankooktireusa), Twitter (@HankookTireUSA ) and Instagram (@HankookTireUSA).

About Hankook Tire America Corp.

Hankook Tire America Corp. is a growing leader in the U.S. tire market, leveraging investments in technology, manufacturing and marketing to deliver high-quality, reliable products that are safer for consumers and the environment. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Hankook America markets and distributes a complete line of high-performance and ultra-high-performance passenger tires, light truck and SUV tires as well as medium truck and bus tires in the United States. Hankook Tire America is a subsidiary of Hankook Tire Co., Ltd., a Forbes Global 2000 company headquartered in Seoul, Korea, and led by President and CEO Hyun Bum Cho.

