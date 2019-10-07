Hankook Tire Secures UHP OE Fitment on Porsche Cayenne

"Porsche stands for particularly powerful sports cars with a high utility value at the same time. However, this also makes tire development very complex," says Han-Jun Kim, President of Hankook Tire Europe. "We are therefore very pleased with this original equipment as it impressively demonstrates the performance of our products."

Based on DTM-tested motorsport technology, the new ultra-high performance tire offers high steering precision and very sporty handling. The mixed tires in sizes 285/40 ZR 21 (109Y) XL at the front and 315/35 ZR 21 (111Y) XL at the rear are especially designed for use in sports SUV and ensure outstanding handling performance.

"Due to the vehicle load in combination with sporty drivability, low rolling resistance and high load capacity, it was very challenging to develop the tire design for the Porsche Cayenne," explains Dipl.-Ing. Klaus Krause, Head of the European Research and Development Centre at Hankook Tire. "The new Ventus S1 evo 3 SUV meets these requirements very well in both wet and dry conditions."

In addition to the sporty drivability, the new Hankook tread also offers a number of new features that optimize its environmental properties (rolling resistance and durability). The Ventus S1 evo 3 SUV uses a new generation of innovative materials based on high-performance natural resins in the tread compound. This not only increases the grip level in the peak of the power output, the tire also remains at this high level of grip even over a much wider temperature range, giving it a very wide limit range. In addition, special nylon materials applied in the so-called "bead-packing" process in the sidewall ensure very high driving stability even under load. The CapPly hybrid aramid material over the steel cord belts in combination with the two-layer rayon carcass construction additionally ensures high resistance and durability.

About Hankook Tire America Corp.

Hankook Tire America Corp. is a growing leader in the U.S. tire market, leveraging investments in technology, manufacturing and marketing to deliver high-quality, reliable products that are safer for consumers and the environment. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Hankook America markets and distributes a complete line of high-performance and ultra-high-performance passenger tires, light truck and SUV tires as well as medium truck and bus tires in the United States. Hankook Tire America is a subsidiary of Hankook Tire Co., Ltd., a Forbes Global 2000 company headquartered in Seoul, Korea, and led by President and CEO Hyun Bum Cho.

SOURCE Hankook Tire America Corp.