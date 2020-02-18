Hankook Tire Supplies Original Equipment to 2020 Ford Super Duty Chassis Cab with the All New SmartFlex DH35

As one of the best-selling trucks in the US, Ford's Super Duty series has been loved by drivers around the world. SmartFlex AH35 and DH35 with their specially designed tread deliver low rolling resistance and excellent driving performance. In the case of AH35, the multi-3D sipes anchored in the tread improves traction. The combination of straight and wave-shaped grooves improves water run-off and sustainably prevent aquaplaning. The stiffness of the tread blocks promotes exceptionally fuel-efficient operation. The special tread design also supports even tire wear, thereby sustainably reducing the total cost of ownership.

The SmartFlex DH35 covers a wide contact area with four zig-zag groove lines across the whole tread surface, which results in increased mileage and driving performance in various road and traffic conditions. The improvements in the tire performance has not resulted in the loss of its physical appeal. Both tires were honored by one of the world's most prestigious design awards, the Red Dot Award in 2016. SmartFlex DH35 has recently been launched in America and will soon be available to the public in sizes 225/70R19.5 14PR, 245/70R19.5 16PR and 265/70R19.5 14PR.

"Ford F-450 and F-550 deliver excellent handling performance so it was essential for us to find the optimized balance between the tire's tread compound, patterns, block size alignment, and dimension to enhance block stiffness to find that perfect handling performance," explains Youngjong Kwon, Head of R&D TB Development Department.

"Ford has always been at the forefront of innovation with its heavy-duty trucks, and the F-Series is no exception. It has exceptional endurance and performance capabilities," said Hyunjun Cho, Head of Hankook OE Division. "We are thrilled to be able to continue our relationship with Ford and its top-rated 2020 Super Duty line of trucks. Being chosen as the original equipment tire to one of the best-selling automakers puts us in the position of solidifying Hankook as a leader in global tire making."

Ford Super Duty Chassis Cab equipped with Hankook's AH35 and DH35, are available in 225/70R19.5 size. Hankook Tire started supplying original equipment tires to Ford Motor Company in 1999 with models ranging from the Ford Expedition, Explorer, Mustang, Ranger, F150, Edge, Econoline to the Transit and now many are fitted with Hankook products. With the addition of the Ford Super Duty Chassis Cab Series, Hankook Tire continues to expand its global automotive partnership and successfully supplying original equipment tires for 46 automakers including Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, Audi and BMW.

About Hankook Tire America Corp.

Hankook Tire America Corp. is a growing leader in the U.S. tire market, leveraging investments in technology, manufacturing and marketing to deliver high-quality, reliable products that are safer for consumers and the environment. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Hankook America markets and distributes a complete line of high-performance and ultra-high-performance passenger tires, light truck and SUV tires, as well as medium truck and bus tires in the United States.

