Hankook Tire Survey Finds Auto Maintenance Neglect Despite Increase in Regular Driving

According to the Gauge, 70% of drivers across the U.S. had not checked their tire pressure in the 30 days prior, despite the industry recommendation to do so at least once a month. In addition, 73% had not topped off their vehicle fluids, and two-in-three had not cleaned their vehicle, inside or out.

Further, only one-in-three Americans (32%) surveyed have taken their vehicles out for regular drives, which is useful to keep fluids circulated, the battery charged, and to help spot any mechanical issues that may need professional attention. Overall, one-in-five Americans (22%) admitted that they had done no maintenance on their vehicle in the prior 30 days.

"As many of us are getting back behind the wheel more regularly, we need our vehicles to run smoothly and safely so we can focus on the road ahead," said Daniel Brown, senior technical services specialist, Hankook Tire America Corp. "That's why Hankook Tire encourages drivers to add routine maintenance to their spring-cleaning rituals. A well-running vehicle will help many of us recapture a sense of freedom and adventure."

March Maintenance Vehicle Tips

With the prospect of better days on the road ahead, Hankook offers some helpful tips, both on the driveway and on the road, for safe and reliable driving:

Check the tires: Because tire pressure can change significantly as the outside temperature fluctuates, it's important to check the tire pressure at least once a month to ensure it meets your vehicle's recommended PSI. Low tire pressure can lead to poor performance, premature and irregular wear, and higher rolling resistance which can impact fuel efficiency. And a simple penny test can check the tread. Poor tread depth can also impact the vehicle's handling and lead to hydroplaning, a flat or blow out. If the tires show any signs of damage, excessive wear or aging, it's important to have your tires checked by a reputable service facility to ensure their safety and best performance.

The Hankook Tire Gauge Index is a survey of Americans' attitudes and opinions about driving. The latest survey, conducted February 22-24, 2021, polled 2,732 randomly selected Americans age 18+ who have a valid U.S. driver's license.

The latest data from the Hankook Tire Gauge Index can be found at TechAndTread.com.

