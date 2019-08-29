Hankook Tire Wins the IDEA 2019 for its Innovative Concept Tires

Hexonic is a tire for fully-autonomous car sharing that provides optimized driving solutions with smart sensors. HLS-23, Hankook Tire's future logistics transport system, guarantees sustainable logistics services through individual or assembled group operation based on the size and weight of the deliverables, traveling through road-coordinate recognition and self-charging.

Hankook Tire President & CEO Hyun Bum Cho said, "We are honored to be recognized by IDEA, one of the most prestigious design awards in the world." He added, "The award from IDEA 2019 has enabled Hankook Tire to demonstrate its innovative design leadership to the world. We will continue our efforts to improve our cutting-edge technology and competitiveness as a global leading company."

In February, Hankook Tire won three "Winners" in the categories of Professional Concept and Product at iF Design Award 2019. The three winning works were concept tires Hexonic and HLS-23, as well as the passenger car Kinergy 4S 2 tire.

And in March, the company was recognized as the winner of Product Design at Red Dot Award 2019 for its new UHP flagship tire, Ventus S1 evo 3.

This year, Hankook Tire made notable achievements by winning all three of the world's renowned design awards, and proved its world-class design competitiveness. Moving forward, the company plans to actively explore innovative designs through continuous R&D investments and joint projects to lead the future automotive industry as a global top-tier company.

IDEA, which is organized by the Industrial Designers Society of America (IDSA), is one of the top three reputable international design awards, along with the Red Dot Design Award and the iF Design Award. The best design is selected every year through comprehensive evaluation of various judging criteria including design innovation, user experience, and benefit to society.

