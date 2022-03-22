Hankook Tire's 2022 Great Catch Rebate Offers Consumers Savings on Premium Products

Mar 22, 2022, 09:05 ET
- Hankook Tire's Great Catch Rebate to offer savings up to $80 on all-weather products
NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global tire maker Hankook Tire announces its Spring rebate promotion of 2022, the Great Catch Rebate, running now through May 1st. Included in the promotion is the new ultra-high-performance product released today, the Ventus S1 AS.
This offer is designed to promote Hankook's premium Passenger and Light Truck/SUV lines with up to a $80 prepaid MasterCard with the purchase of four (4) tires from select lines.
Qualifying patterns included in the Great Catch Rebate are:
|
Rebate Amount / Products
|
Product Description
|
$80 Ventus S1 AS (H125) *NEW*
|
Year-round sports performance all conditions
|
$80 Ventus S1 Noble² (H452)
|
Balanced ultra-high performance all-season
|
$60 Ventus V12 evo² (K120)
|
Ultra-high performance summer
|
$60 Dynapro HP2 (RA33)
|
All-season highway performance for SUV/LT
|
$60 Kinergy 4S² (H750)
|
Performance passenger and CUV all-weather
Hankook Tire America Corp. is a growing leader in the U.S. tire market, leveraging investments in technology, manufacturing and marketing to deliver high-quality, reliable products that are safer for consumers and the environment. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Hankook America markets and distributes a complete line of high-performance and ultra-high-performance passenger tires, light truck and SUV tires as well as medium truck and bus tires in the United States. Hankook Tire America is a subsidiary of Hankook Tire Co., Ltd., a Forbes Global 2000 company headquartered in Seoul, Korea.
SOURCE Hankook Tire North America
Share this article