Hankook Tire's Fall Classic Rebate Hits It Out of the Park with Discounts on Full Lineup of Tires

Hankook Tire's Fall Classic Rebate gives buyers a chance to receive up to a $70 prepaid Mastercard ® when purchasing a set of one of six of Hankook's most popular passenger and light truck tire models. No matter the terrain or weather patterns, Hankook's Fall Classic lineup, which includes its newest all-terrain Dynapro AT2 and its highest-rated Kinergy tires, will set up drivers for success on the road.

Consumers who purchase four qualifying Hankook tires from an authorized Hankook dealer between August 31, 2019 and October 13, 2019 are eligible for an online rebate of up to $70 in the form of a prepaid Mastercard®. Consumers can submit online at www.hankookrebates.com.

"Fall is a double play of excitement and competition for baseball fans, and we're looking to add to that enthusiasm with our Fall Classic Rebate," said Sooman Choi, Vice President of Marketing, Hankook Tire. "Hankook has its own double play of design and innovation, and we're thrilled to offer drivers a chance to enjoy a smooth journey and a great value."

Qualifying tires offered through the 2019 Fall Classic Rebate include:

Hankook Dynapro AT2 (RF11) $70 rebate – The newest member of Hankook's all-terrain lineup, the Dynapro AT2 strikes the perfect balance between performance off of the road and traction on it. It features an innovative multi-directional tread design for wet, winter and off-road conditions, with decreased road noise and increased comfort.

Hankook Dynapro HP2 (RA33) $50 rebate – The Dynapro HP2 is Hankook's light truck/SUV/crossover touring all-season tire developed for drivers looking for dependable year-round performance. Designed to combine excellent ride comfort, long tread wear and low rolling resistance to promote vehicle fuel economy, the Dynapro HP2 tire also delivers all-season traction in dry, wet and wintry conditions.

Hankook Ventus S1 noble2 (H452) $50 rebate – The ultra-high performance, all-season Ventus S1 noble2 provides efficient water evacuation, offering impressive wet handling and braking. The tire is designed to prevent unwanted road noise and increase cornering grip, while state-of-the-art carving edges provide improved traction in winter conditions.

Hankook Dynapro HT (RH12) $50 rebate – The Dynapro HT provides drivers of light trucks, vans and SUVs with improved all-season traction and lower rolling resistance for improved vehicle fuel economy and longer tread wear.

Hankook KINERGY PT (H737) $50 rebate – The highest-rated tire in its market segment, the Kinergy PT provides low rolling resistance that results in high mileage. It is the first Hankook tire to be made exclusively in the United States and is tailored to the needs of American drivers.

Hankook KINERGY ST (H735) $50 rebate – All on-road conditions can be handled by the new Kinergy ST. Its two-wide steel belts and optimized tread block stiffness have it equipped to provide maximum comfort in all seasons.

For more information, please visit the Hankook rebate site at www.hankookrebates.com or visit HankookUSA on Facebook (www.facebook.com/hankooktireusa), Twitter (@HankookTireUSA ) and Instagram (@HankookTireUSA).

About Hankook Tire America Corp.

Hankook Tire America Corp. is a growing leader in the U.S. tire market, leveraging investments in technology, manufacturing and marketing to deliver high-quality, reliable products that are safer for consumers and the environment. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Hankook America markets and distributes a complete line of high-performance and ultra-high-performance passenger tires, light truck and SUV tires as well as medium truck and bus tires in the United States. Hankook Tire America is a subsidiary of Hankook Tire Co., Ltd., a Forbes Global 2000 company headquartered in Seoul, Korea, and led by President and CEO Hyun Bum Cho.

