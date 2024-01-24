Hankyu Hanshin Department Stores' Flagship Hankyu Umeda Main Store in Osaka Holding Japan's Largest Valentine's Day Chocolate Expo 2024

News provided by

Hankyu Hanshin Department Stores, Inc.

24 Jan, 2024, 03:00 ET

OSAKA, Japan, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 

- Japan's Excitement for Valentine's Day Celebrations World's Top Class -

Hankyu Hanshin Department Stores, Inc., based in Osaka, has begun full-scale sales of Valentine's Day chocolates at its flagship store, the Hankyu Umeda Main Store. Japan sees a surge in chocolate consumption around the month of Valentine's Day sales, and it is said that about 20% of the annual total is consumed in this season.

The Hankyu Umeda Main Store in Osaka, with Japan's largest sales floor space for chocolate products, offers about 300 brands and 3,000 varieties of chocolates, including a special feature of emerging chocolatiers, combinations of caramel and chocolate, and a collection of world-famous brands. Chocolate sales are underway across the store's main five venues, including the show window on the first floor, and also at satellite shops on each fashion floor. Hankyu Umeda is holding the Valentine's Day Chocolate Expo 2024, covering the store's entire building in varying shades of chocolate and aiming to exceed sales of 3 billion yen. Chocolate sales will continue through February 14 (Wednesday).

Photo 1:
https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107971/202401155294/_prw_PI1fl_rtWt39MX.png 

Photo 2:
https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107971/202401155294/_prw_PI2fl_gBzNfppl.jpg 

Photo 3:
https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107971/202401155294/_prw_PI3fl_OFcrsr43.jpg 

All photos: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/release/202401155294?p=images 

YouTube: https://youtu.be/Ou22TgQCUJk
Hankyu Umeda Main Store: https://website.hankyu-dept.co.jp/fl/english/honten/ 

Overview of Hankyu Valentine's Day Chocolate Expo 2024
- Period: January 20 to February 14
- Place: Hankyu Umeda Main Store
- Address: 8-7 Kakuda-cho, Kita-ku, Osaka 530-8350, Japan (2 minutes' walk from JR Osaka station)

Official website: https://website.hankyu-dept.co.jp/honten/h/valentine/ 

SOURCE Hankyu Hanshin Department Stores, Inc.

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.