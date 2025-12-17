Hanna Andersson and Oeuf Launch a Pajama Collaboration Inspired by Quality and Whimsical Design

The collaboration brings together Hanna's iconic sleepwear and Oeuf's beloved alpaca fleece pillows to reimagine the nightly routine.

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanna Andersson , the children's apparel brand known for its heirloom-quality pajamas and commitment to Championing Childhood, today unveiled a new collaboration with Brooklyn-based design house Oeuf. The partnership brings together two brands celebrated by families and introduces a bedtime collection featuring coordinating pajamas for children and adults paired with Oeuf's iconic alpaca fleece pillows.

Available to Hanna Rewards Members beginning today and open to the public on December 18, the capsule features long johns, poplin pajama sets, and baby sleepers donned with Oeuf's playful Daisy, Heart, Black Cat, and Honey Bear designs.

"The synergy between our two brands is almost impossible to deny," shares Kara Carter, Chief Product Officer at Hanna Andersson. "Hanna and Oeuf are both deeply intentional about design, craft, and longevity, and that sensibility shaped every detail of this collection. Translating Oeuf's bold, whimsical designs into beloved Hanna sleepwear was a creative joy. We're excited to share it with families who appreciate thoughtful design and well-made pieces."

Oeuf's dedication to carefully chosen materials and modern, durable design aligns with Hanna Andersson's widely recognized Hanna-Me-Down quality, a standard that allows for garments to be treasured, reused, and passed along to multiple children. Every piece in the collection was crafted with the intention of growing with families.

"We've long admired Hanna Andersson's commitment to creating garments that stand the test of time," said Sophie Demenge, Co-Founder of Oeuf. "When we began discussing this collaboration, it became clear that our brands speak the same language, one of durability, comfort, and conscious design. The sleepwear patterns we developed together feel fresh yet familiar and pairing them with our pillows allows families to extend that joy beyond what they wear to how they live. It's a collection designed for making memories."

The Hanna Andersson x Oeuf collection is available at HannaAndersson.com.

The complete collection includes:

Adult Oeuf Long Sleeve Poplin Pajama Set in Flowers on Stripes ($155.00)

Adult Oeuf Long Sleeve Poplin Pajama Set in Hearts on Stripes ($155.00)

Women's Oeuf Long Sleeve Poplin Pajama Set in Flowers on Stripes ($150.00)

Women's Oeuf Long Sleeve Poplin Pajama Set in Hearts on Stripes ($150.00)

Oeuf HannaJams™ Pajama Set in Flowers ($55.00)

Oeuf HannaJams™ Pajama Set in Hearts ($55.00)

Oeuf HannaJams™ Pajama Set in Honey Bears ($55.00)

Oeuf HannaJams™ Pajama Set in Cats ($55.00)

Oeuf Poplin Sleeper in Flowers on Stripes ($46.00)

Oeuf Poplin Sleeper in Hearts on Stripes ($46.00)

Oeuf Black Cat Pillow ($145.00)

Oeuf Daisy Pillow ($140.00)

Oeuf Heart Pillow ($130.00)

Oeuf Honey Bear Pillow ($135.00)

For more information on Hanna Andersson, or to shop online, visit hannaandersson.com and follow along on Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest and Facebook. To become a Hanna Rewards Member, visit https://www.hannaandersson.com/join-rewards.

About Hanna Andersson

Started in Portland, Oregon in 1983, Hanna Andersson set out to celebrate the everyday magic of being a kid, in clothes that keep up. For over 40 years, they've championed childhood with pieces made to move effortlessly from playtime to storytime and everywhere in between. From the original matching family PJs in legendary organic cotton to the comfiest styles for play and the softest, safest baby essentials—Hannas are made to last. A true pioneer in sustainability, Hanna Andersson is known for "Hanna-Me-Down quality" which promotes circularity and longevity, while reducing waste. It is the #1 resold premium children's brand—and their commitment to the planet continues to grow. Made to play. Made to last.

About Oeuf

Based in Brooklyn, Oeuf is a sustainable children's lifestyle brand who believe children deserve good design and a better world. Since 2002 we've been combining playful modernism with ethical production and simple, intuitive designs. Inspired by our own kids and the evolving needs of 21st century families, our creations are made to be loved hard and handed down.

Visit us at www.oeufnyc.com and instagram.com/oeufnyc.

